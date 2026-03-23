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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asian Beach Games confirms teqball nations one month before Sanya event

March 23, 2026 | 14:18
(0) user say
Organizers announced the countries competing in the table football sport at the multi-sport competition scheduled in southern China.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With only one month remaining until the start of the 2026 Asian Beach Games in Sanya, China, preparations are entering the final phase for the Teqball competition, which will be featured as an official medal sport at the event. The Games will take place between 22–30 April 2026, with the Teqball competition scheduled for 24–27 April at the beachfront venue.

A total of 77 athletes (44 male and 33 female) from 16 countries will compete in three categories:

  • Men's Doubles
  • Women's Doubles
  • Mixed Doubles

The following nations have officially confirmed their participation in the Teqball competition:

Bahrain, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Iraq, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Syria, Thailand, Vietnam.

As part of the final preparations, a test event has recently been held in Sanya at the official competition venue, where the full Teqball setup was installed directly on the beach. Several Asian teams took part in the event, which allowed organisers to test the competition conditions, technical setup, and operational procedures ahead of the Games.

The test event was successfully completed, confirming that the venue is fully prepared to host high-level international competition. The unique beachfront arena provides an impressive setting, with the Teqball court built by the sea, creating an ideal atmosphere for both athletes and spectators.

With the participating nations confirmed and the venue ready, everything is set for Teqball to deliver a spectacular competition at the 2026 Asian Beach Games, further strengthening the sport's presence in major multi-sport events across Asia.

Media Contact: socialmedia@teqball.com

By PR Newswire

Federation Internationale de Teqball

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Asian Beach Games Sanya event Teqball

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