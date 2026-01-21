Corporate

14th National Party Congress: Renewed momentum for OVs to contribute to homeland

January 21, 2026 | 09:49
(0) user say
Participants attentively followed the proceedings of the opening session, expressing their excitement and pride in the image of a renewed and dynamic Vietnam and the country’s comprehensive and significant achievements during the past term. They also voiced strong expectations for breakthrough decisions from the 14th Congress aiming to guide Vietnam into the new era of national rise.
14th National Party Congress: Renewed momentum for OVs to contribute to homeland
Delegates watch the live broadcast opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam on January 20. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi – The Party Committee of the Vietnamese Embassy and other representative offices in Laos on January 20 organised a live viewing of the opening session of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Vientiane.

Nearly 300 participants attended the event, including officials and Party members from the Party cell of the Vietnamese embassy and representative agencies in capital city, the leadership and Party members of Star Telecom Company, representatives of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, the Association of Vietnamese People in Vientiane, the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos, as well as a large number of Vietnamese people, entrepreneurs, teachers, and students in the host country.

Participants attentively followed the proceedings of the opening session, expressing their excitement and pride in the image of a renewed and dynamic Vietnam and the country’s comprehensive and significant achievements during the past term. They also voiced strong expectations for breakthrough decisions from the 14th Congress aiming to guide Vietnam into the new era of national rise.

Le Van Thuy, Vice President of the General Association of Vietnamese People in Laos, said he was particularly inspired by Party General Secretary To Lam’s message on the new era of national development. The address, he noted, deeply resonated with the overseas Vietnamese community, reinforcing their pride and aspirations for the nation’s progress. He affirmed that the Vietnamese community in Laos has absolute confidence in the Party’s leadership and remains committed to contributing wholeheartedly to the country’s future.

Thuy emphasised that for the nation to rise, it must first preserve its cultural roots, with the Vietnamese language serving as the spiritual core and the most sacred bond linking OVs with their homeland. Accordingly, the General Association will focus on building each Vietnamese family in Laos into a stronghold for preserving the Vietnamese language, fostering a united and resilient community that looks toward the homeland while strengthening the special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

Duong Dinh Bang, President of the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos, assessed that the Congress has set lofty goals for a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised, and happy socialist Vietnam, and voiced his confidence that the made decisions will mark a major breakthrough for the country’s development in the new era.

Vietnamese in Laos in general expressed their strong confidence that the 14th National Party Congress will be a great success, opening a bright new chapter for Vietnam.

By VNA

14th National Party Congress Vietnam

