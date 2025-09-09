Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale 2025: $9.99 Flights, Hotels & Promo Codes

Unlock Incredible Travel Deals this September

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, an international one-stop travel service provider, is launching its 9.9 Mega Sale from 9 to 12 September, promising four full days of unbeatable travel deals that will help users stretch their travel dollar further.

Whether users are dreaming of a relaxing weekend escape, planning a city adventure, or looking to explore new destinations on a budget, this limited-time promotion can bring them one step closer to their vacation dreams. There's something for everyone, whether they are going solo, as a couple, or with their family.

4-Day Travel Deals Extravaganza at Trip.com's 9.9 Mega Sale

From 9 to 12 September, Trip.com's 9.9 Mega Sale will be bringing you an exciting line-up of travel deals. From S$100 discount coupons that drop daily at midnight, to All-in-Fare and Buy 1 Get 1 Free flight and attraction deals, to hotel flash sales and up to 50% off car rentals and up to S$199 off Group or Private Tours, get ready to unlock incredible savings when you book your next trip with Trip.com.

Highlights of the Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale include:

Score up to S$100 OFF Flight and Hotel Bookings with Daily Midnight Coupon Drops, All-in-Fare Deals and a Buy 1 Get 1 Free Deal: Get ready to snag the biggest travel discounts of the season from 12am on 9 September. With limited coupons up for grabs at midnight each day, only the fastest fingers will get to claim these unbeatable travel deals. Grab Unbeatable Flight Deals, including S$599 return flights to Tokyo on All Nippon Airways: Brace yourself to grab the special Buy 1 Get 1 Free deal on Korean Air flights from 9am on 9 September! Additionally, don't miss out on All-in-Fare flight deals on 9 September, with S$599 return flights to Tokyo on All Nippon Airways available from 3pm, and S$299 return flights to Shanghai on China Eastern Airlines at 9pm up for grabs. DBS/POSB cardholders can also snag return flight deals to Kuala Lumpur and Penang from S$69, and to Bali and Bangkok from S$99 at 1pm daily between 9 to 12 September. Double Your Adventures with Daily Buy 1 Get 1 Free Attraction Deals: Grab your travel buddy now and fill up your itinerary! From the most exciting theme parks to iconic landmarks across Asia, Trip.com is giving you double the fun for your travels! Look out for the Buy 1 Get 1 Free and 50% off attraction deals that drop at 9am, 3pm, 5pm and 9pm on 9 September and 5pm daily from 10-12 September to reap more savings on your adventures. With tickets to Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, Ocean Park in Hong Kong, Top of Shanghai Observatory, LEGOLAND in Malaysia and more up for grabs, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Enjoy Greater Savings on Popular Hotels with Hotel Flash Sales: Looking to book a popular hotel without breaking the bank? Don't miss out on Trip.com's Hotel Flash Sales at 3pm on 9 September, for your chance to grab the best stays worldwide at only the best prices.

Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale Calendar

Mark your calendars today for Trip.com's 9.9 Mega Sale. Full details below:

Prices are before applicable services, taxes, and fees. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

