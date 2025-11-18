Trip.com Group reports unaudited third quarter 2025 financial results

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) ("Trip.com Group" or the "Company"), a leading global one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

International businesses delivered robust performance across all segments during the third quarter of 2025

- Overall bookings on our international OTA platform increased by around 60% year-over-year.

- Inbound travel bookings surged by over 100% year-over-year.

- Outbound flight and hotel bookings have climbed to around 140% of the volume for the same period in 2019.

"Travel demand stayed strong this summer, driven by travelers' enduring passion to explore the world," said James Liang, the Executive Chairman. "We are enhancing every stage of the journey with AI, and our immersive "Taste of China" program is redefining inbound travel experiences. Moving forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of technology and service to shape a smarter, more sustainable future for travel."

"We are pleased with our strong third-quarter performance, particularly in cross-border travel," said Jane Sun, the Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to empowering our partners to enhance service capabilities and capture new opportunities, creating a more vibrant and connected global travel ecosystem defined by exceptional services and memorable experiences."

Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results and Business Updates

For the third quarter of 2025, Trip.com Group reported net revenue of RMB18.3 billion (US$2.6 billion), representing a 16% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by stronger travel demand. Net revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 24% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), representing an 18% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in accommodation reservations. Accommodation reservation revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 29% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB6.3 billion (US$886 million), representing a 12% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in transportation reservations. Transportation ticketing revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 17% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.6 billion (US$226 million), representing a 3% increase from the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in packaged-tour reservations. Packaged-tour revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 49% from the previous quarter, primarily due to seasonality.

Corporate travel revenue for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB756 million (US$106 million), representing a 15% increase from the same period in 2024 and a 9% increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by an increase in corporate travel reservations.

Cost of revenue for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 20% to RMB3.4 billion (US$472 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 19% from the previous quarter, which was generally in line with the increase in net revenue from the respective periods. Cost of revenue as a percentage of net revenue was 18% for the third quarter of 2025.

Product development expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 12% to RMB4.1 billion (US$574 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 17% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in product development personnel related expenses. Product development expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 22% for the third quarter of 2025.

Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 24% to RMB4.2 billion (US$587 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 26% from the previous quarter, primarily due to the increase in expenses relating to sales and marketing promotion activities. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 23% for the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 9% to RMB1.1 billion (US$160 million) from the same period in 2024 and increased by 4% from the previous quarter. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue were 6% for the third quarter of 2025.

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB3.3 billion (US$470 million), compared to RMB721 million for the same period in 2024 and RMB998 million for the previous quarter, due to the increase in taxable income primarily attributable to the partial disposal of certain investment. The change in Trip.com Group's effective tax rate was primarily due to the combined impacts of changes in respective profitability of its subsidiaries with different tax rates, changes in deferred tax liabilities relating to withholding tax, certain non-taxable income or loss resulting from the fair value changes in equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, changes in valuation allowance provided for deferred tax assets, and tax arising from the partial disposal of certain investment in accordance with the local indirect transfer tax rules.

Net income for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB19.9 billion (US$2.8 billion), compared to RMB6.8 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.9 billion for the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB6.3 billion (US$892 million), compared to RMB5.7 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.9 billion for the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB19.9 billion (US$2.8 billion), compared to RMB6.8 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB4.8 billion for the previous quarter, primarily due to the partial disposal of certain investment. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, and their tax effects, non-GAAP net income attributable to Trip.com Group's shareholders for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB19.2 billion (US$2.7 billion), compared to RMB6.0 billion for the same period in 2024 and RMB5.0 billion for the previous quarter.

Diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB28.61 (US$4.02) for the third quarter of 2025. Excluding share-based compensation charges, fair value changes of equity securities investments and exchangeable senior notes recorded in other income, and their tax effects, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share and per ADS was RMB27.56 (US$3.87) for the third quarter of 2025. Each ADS currently represents one ordinary share of the Company.

As of September 30, 2025, the balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment, and held to maturity time deposit and financial products was RMB107.7 billion (US$15.1 billion).

