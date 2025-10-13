Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trip.com Live Nation 2025: Concert Travel Partnership Powers Gig Getaways

October 13, 2025 | 16:11
(0) user say
Bundle flights, hotels and VIP tickets in one click, offering travel blogs concert travel keywords and early-bird deals.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert travel is reshaping tourism in Asia, with fans crossing borders and booking trips to see the artists they love. Trip.com Group, a global leader in travel services, and Live Nation Asia, the world's leading live entertainment company, have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to integrate travel and live music experiences across key Asian markets.

Launching across Hong Kong/Macau, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea and Mainland China, the collaboration will allow fans to seamlessly plan concert-focused trips — combining exclusive presale access to shows with flights, hotels, and curated local experiences through Trip.com Group's platform.

This partnership marks Trip.com Group's first step into the live entertainment travel space, reinforcing its commitment to meeting evolving traveller demands and reflecting how tourism, hospitality, and live entertainment are coming together in new ways.

The Rising Power of Music-Driven Tourism

As live music becomes a growing driver of travel, this partnership is designed to empower fans to follow the artists they love while supporting regional tourism and elevating destination appeal in Asia.

According to Trip.com's Momentum consumer survey, which highlights the next big trends in travel, nearly 66% of Asia Pacific travellers are willing to travel internationally for concerts, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the trend. In Singapore, hotel bookings tripled during Lady Gaga's Asia-exclusive show, while in Hong Kong, over half of concertgoers extended their stay for leisure, driving revenue across tourism sectors. Artists are also adding shows in cities like Singapore, Bangkok, and Seoul, establishing these cities as must-visit music hubs.

"Today's music lovers are embracing immersive experiences that extend far beyond the concert itself," said Mr Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer, Trip.com Group. "Through partnerships like this, we are enhancing the travel journey, adding value for fans and unlocking new cultural and economic value for destinations and the wider industry in Asia. Together, we're proud to pioneer the future of tourism through entertainment."

"Concert travel is redefining tourism across Asia," said Mr James Dick, EVP of Partnerships and Media, Live Nation Asia. "Together with Trip.com, we're helping fans turn concerts into unforgettable trips that shape the culture of entire cities."

The partnership also creates room for collaboration with local hotels, attractions, and tourism stakeholders in these markets, building concert-driven products and experiences that encourage more bookings, longer stays, and greater destination appeal in Asia.

Turning Every Show into a Trip Worth Taking

The first launch under this partnership featured exclusive bundled experiences for K-pop powerhouse TWICE's tour in Hong Kong. As the Official Travel Partner of the TWICE WORLD TOUR IN HONG KONG, Trip.com is giving fans exclusive presale access, bundled hotel packages, and transport options.

Similar bundles and early access will roll out across five markets in Asia, featuring global and regional superstars, and turning every show into an opportunity to explore a new destination. For example, bundles may include concert tickets paired with tickets to attractions like Hong Kong Disneyland, Rainforest Wild ASIA, sightseeing buses, and hotel rooms, elevating the entire trip.

Building on its role as BLACKPINK's Official Sponsor in Bangkok and Hong Kong, Trip.com now also offers presale access for the upcoming BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR IN SINGAPORE and HONG KONG.

Visit Trip.com to discover more concert travel bundles, with additional packages and tour announcements coming soon.

www.livenationentertainment.com.

By PR Newswire

Trip.com Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
trip.com Concert travel partnership Exclusive presale access Live music experiences

Related Contents

Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale 2025: $9.99 Flights, Hotels & Promo Codes

Trip.com 9.9 Mega Sale 2025: $9.99 Flights, Hotels & Promo Codes

Trip.com Group announces strategic update on MakeMyTrip investments

Trip.com Group announces strategic update on MakeMyTrip investments

Trip.com Kicks Off Mega Sale on Flights & Hotels to Celebrate Easter

Trip.com Kicks Off Mega Sale on Flights & Hotels to Celebrate Easter

Trip.com Partners Launches Exclusive B.Duck Family Rooms with Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and PARKROYAL on Beach Road

Trip.com Partners Launches Exclusive B.Duck Family Rooms with Dao by Dorsett AMTD Singapore and PARKROYAL on Beach Road

Trip.Biz Unveils New Product Matrix to Digitalise Business Travel for the Japanese Market

Trip.Biz Unveils New Product Matrix to Digitalise Business Travel for the Japanese Market

Trip.com Group and Vinpearl ink new strategic partnership

Trip.com Group and Vinpearl ink new strategic partnership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

Employment Hero CEO Win Shows HR SaaS Growth Now Hinges on Embedded Finance

Employment Hero CEO Win Shows HR SaaS Growth Now Hinges on Embedded Finance

TraceLink Agentic Revolution Hints at Faster Batch Release but Shared-Data Dilemmas

TraceLink Agentic Revolution Hints at Faster Batch Release but Shared-Data Dilemmas

Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

Esperto Paintworks Pledges Free Painting for Ten Low-Income Homes, Quantifies CSR in Square Metres

Esperto Paintworks Pledges Free Painting for Ten Low-Income Homes, Quantifies CSR in Square Metres

Michelin Leases Kilometres, Not Tyres, in New Sustainable Mobility Play

Michelin Leases Kilometres, Not Tyres, in New Sustainable Mobility Play

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

CCD Hong Kong Creative Hub to Test Whether Asian Aesthetics Travel Without Minimalism Dilution

Employment Hero CEO Win Shows HR SaaS Growth Now Hinges on Embedded Finance

Employment Hero CEO Win Shows HR SaaS Growth Now Hinges on Embedded Finance

TraceLink Agentic Revolution Hints at Faster Batch Release but Shared-Data Dilemmas

TraceLink Agentic Revolution Hints at Faster Batch Release but Shared-Data Dilemmas

Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

Invetech Gold Design Win Signals Medical Ergonomics Can Outrank Regulatory Bulk

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020