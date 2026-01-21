Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Xtep Builds Running Community in Southeast Asia

January 21, 2026 | 15:27
(0) user say
The sportswear brand outlined its strategy to establish a comprehensive running ecosystem across the region, connecting athletes through events, digital platforms and retail experiences.

JAKARTA, Indonesia and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance sportswear brand Xtep Group has inaugurated its 2026 Southeast Asia expansion with the debut of new, experience-driven hubs in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. More than mere retail openings, these launches represent the strategic activation of Xtep's integrated running ecosystem in the region. This ecosystem is intentionally engineered as a self-reinforcing flywheel: leveraging digital platforms for inspiration and reach, converting that interest into tangible, community-focused retail experiences, and cultivating a dedicated culture that fuels ongoing engagement across all channels. It is this closed-loop model—seamlessly connecting online influence, offline immersion, and community belonging—that positions Xtep for sustainable growth as it builds the definitive running network in Southeast Asia.

Xtep's strategic expansion taps directly into Southeast Asia's profound running boom, a shift powered by deepening health consciousness. Solidifying its status as the most popular sport in Indonesia, running is favored by 60.6% of the public, according to a 2025 survey by local researcher Kedai Kopi. The scale of engagement in the region is vividly captured in Malaysia, where the flagship Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon drew a record 42,000 participants in 2025. This powerful trend signals robust and sustained demand for professional running gear, creating a pivotal opportunity for Xtep to leverage its unmatched racing pedigree.

Positioned at the intersection of this community passion and professional performance, Xtep's new retail destinations look toward a more diversified future as holistic running hubs. This commitment to serving every runner is validated on the world's most elite stages. At the 2026 Xiamen Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label race, Xtep demonstrated its equipment leadership by being the shoe of choice for 60.1% of elite sub-three-hour finishers and 45.1% of all participants. The brand's stores are engineered to translate this proven track performance into accessible expertise, offering runners a comprehensive range of professional gear for race day and beyond.

To make this translation complete, Xtep is executing its "Influencing the Masses through Professionalism" strategy via an integrated "Retail + Community" model. This approach moves beyond traditional sales by fusing elite performance credibility with accessible community experiences, positioning Xtep as the trusted partner that brings professional-grade engagement to every runner's journey.

As a tangible step in fulfilling this partnership, Xtep's 2026 Southeast Asia chapter will see its next key milestones: the grand opening of its first Indonesian flagship in Jakarta on January 22, followed by the formal launch of the Kuala Lumpur brand center in April. These openings will be marked by a series of community runs and engagement activities, with participation further amplified by a dedicated 10KM TIME TRIAL scheduled in Malaysia in April. Stay tuned as Xtep continues to deepen its ties with the running community.

By PR Newswire

Xtep

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Xtep Xtep Group

Related Contents

Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

Xtep-Sponsored Zhangabek Yessenbol Places Second at Almaty Half Marathon 2025

Xtep-Sponsored Zhangabek Yessenbol Places Second at Almaty Half Marathon 2025

Standard Chartered Marathon Heritage Race announce date for 2025 season

Standard Chartered Marathon Heritage Race announce date for 2025 season

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020