Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

September 05, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Forgotten sex appeal sneaks back via pocketed chemises engineered to flatter every curve, selling one set every 40 seconds online.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - Renowned lingerie brand in Singapore, XIXILI, highlights its extensive sleepwear range, designed for elegance and all-night comfort.

Comprising soft nightgowns and tailored pyjama sets, each piece in XIXILI’s sleepwear collection features gentle silhouettes and breathable fabrics designed to embrace self-love and indulgence while promoting restful sleep.

“At XIXILI, we believe that Singaporean women should be empowered to reclaim their femininity regardless of the time of day. That’s the core of our sleepwear collection. Every piece was designed to help women in Singapore feel relaxed, feminine, and entirely themselves—even during their most private moments.”

“Women deserve a calming nighttime ritual, and nothing sets the mood than slipping into something silky, sensual, and comfortable,” says Lay Hong, spokesperson for XIXILI.

Sleepwear Tailored for Empowered Femininity

More than just loungewear, XIXILI’s sleepwear line reflects the brand’s continued commitment to comfort and thoughtful design. Made with airy fabrics and relaxed silhouettes, the collection is crafted to support restful sleep and provide a sense of ease during quiet moments at home.

“Our sleepwear collection encourages relaxation, featuring thoughtfully designed styles made from soft, breathable materials,” Lay Hong adds. “Every woman can discover the perfect addition to her evening routine, promoting restorative sleep.”

Among the latest additions to XIXILI’s inclusive sleepwear collection are the Amy Midnight Slip and Rubie Soft Lacey Slip, both offering modern takes on the timeless slip fit dress.

The Amy Midnight slip fit dress features a sleek microfiber finish, trimmed with delicate lace and a playful V-neckline, making it the perfect option for warm nights in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the Rubie Soft Lacey slip fit dress highlights natural curves with floral stretch lace and soft mesh, designed for women who appreciate body-skimming pieces.

The Zinnia Satin Loungewear Set continues to earn its place as a signature piece in XIXILI’s sleepwear collection. With a silky finish and sculpted cut, it bridges the line between loungewear and sexy lingerie.

Reflecting XIXILI’s inclusivity, XIXILI also offers women the option to pair their favourite sleepwear with matching robes and accessories for better coverage and comfort, depending on their unique preferences.

Celebrating Quieter Moments

XIXILI’s designs are thoughtfully created to embrace women’s everyday moments, blending functionality with feminine grace. Whether for a restful night’s sleep or leisurely days at home, XIXILI sleepwear inspires confidence from within.

To explore the full sleepwear collection, please visit XIXILI’s website for online shopping with delivery to Singapore, or find your nearest XIXILI boutique across Malaysia.

https://www.xixili-intimates.com/sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XIXILI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XIXILI Zero-Scratch Satin Sleepwear Loungewear

Related Contents

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI Pinktober 2025: Campaign Unveiled for Breast Cancer Awareness

XIXILI Pinktober 2025: Campaign Unveiled for Breast Cancer Awareness

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Launches Jelly Padded Bras for Everyday Comfort

XIXILI Launches Jelly Padded Bras for Everyday Comfort

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020