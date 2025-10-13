XIXILI Pinktober 2025: Campaign Unveiled for Breast Cancer Awareness

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 October 2025 - For XIXILI, support is more than a design principle; it is a mission woven into every seam. In conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, XIXILI proudly launches its annual Pinktober campaign, reaffirming the brand’s enduring commitment to women’s health and empowerment.



A Dedicated Space for a Powerful Cause



As part of its Pinktober initiative, XIXILI has unveiled a dedicated campaign page—a curated collection of pink lingerie in soft blushes, vibrant roses, and empowering fuchsias. Each piece is more than fabric and lace; it’s a tribute to strength, hope, and feminine grace.



Throughout October, additional items will be added, providing shoppers with new opportunities to support the cause through intentional and meaningful purchases.



Grace Tan, Senior Marketing Executive at XIXILI, said: “According to the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), approximately 1 in 19 women in Malaysia will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. This sobering reality underscores the need for greater awareness, early detection, and accessible care.”



Through this curated space, XIXILI invites shoppers to make purposeful choices, where each purchase not only celebrates femininity but also contributes to a cause that touches millions.



Supporting the Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA)



With every bra sold under the Pinktober collection, RM10 will be donated to the Breast Cancer Welfare Association (BCWA). These contributions will fund vital outreach, awareness programmes, and care efforts that directly support individuals affected by breast cancer.



“This initiative reflects our belief that lingerie can not only be beautiful, but it can also be impactful,” says Tan. “Every purchase becomes part of a larger act of giving, care, and connection.”



“As a brand for women, by women, we feel a responsibility to stand with the community when it matters most. Our Pinktober collection is an invitation for women to feel good while contributing to a cause that continues to affect so many of us at this time.”



Designs That Embrace Confidence, Softness, and Solidarity



More than a colour palette, the Pinktober collection is a celebration of femininity and resilience. From delicate lace bras to push-up bras to minimalist wireless silhouettes, each piece is crafted with the intention to comfort and uplift.



Perfect for everyday wear or intimate moments of self-care, these pink-hued bras are a gentle reminder that strength and softness often coexist.



XIXILI’s Pinktober campaign joins a long history of collaborations and contributions to women’s causes, backed by inclusive sizing, thoughtful fit, and customer-first innovation.



To shop the collection and contribute to the cause, visit: https://www.xixili-intimates.com/my/pink-lingerie



https://www.xixili-intimates.com/my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.