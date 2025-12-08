XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2025 - XIXILI is rewriting the rules of lingerie shopping with its Plus Size Collection, moving beyond the typical S, M, L, XL approach that leaves so many women without options. The brand's extensive range proves that well-fitted, beautiful lingerie shouldn't be a luxury reserved for a select few.



When One Size Definitely Doesn't Fit All



XIXILI's Plus Size Collection flips the narrative that women need to settle for less-than-ideal sizes.



"For too many women, bra shopping has meant settling for sizes that almost fit or styles that prioritise function over fashion," says XIXILI spokesperson Grace Tan. "Inclusivity is about recognising that every woman deserves access to beautiful, sexy, well-fitted lingerie. That shouldn't be a problem they have to solve alone."



To address the challenges of online fitting, XIXILI combines a detailed bra size chart with its pioneering 'Try-On in 3D' avatar tool. The feature allows women to generate a personalised digital twin based on specific measurements, enabling them to visualise the fit before purchasing.



Support Without Sacrifice: Plus Size Done Right



The Rufina Full Coverage Full Cup Bra sits at the heart of XIXILI’s Plus Size collection, designed for women who have been told they have to choose between support and style. The Rufina bra offers full coverage support with a contemporary silhouette that works under everything from work blouses to festive party dresses. Engineered specifically for fuller figures, it celebrates natural curves instead of trying to hide or minimise them. It's the kind of foundation piece that lets you focus on your day, not your discomfort.



"We want every woman to feel supported, comfortable, and beautiful in whatever she's wearing," says Grace Tan. "Whether it's for work, family gatherings, or special occasions, the right fit makes all the difference to daily comfort and confidence."



Empowering Women With Knowledge, Not Just Options



XIXILI recognises that offering more sizes is only half the equation. Many women have spent years navigating limited options without proper guidance on finding their actual measurements.



The brand addresses this through interactive bra size charts, how-to-measure videos, and one-on-one personalised fittings at boutiques nationwide. By equipping women with the tools and knowledge to identify their true size, XIXILI transforms what can be a frustrating shopping experience into a more confident and informed process.



As Christmas shopping gets underway, the Plus Size Collection offers both a thoughtful gift for loved ones and an opportunity for self-care during the busy holiday season.



For more information and to discover the full range, visit XIXILI’s website.

https://www.xixili-intimates.com/my/

