XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

September 05, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
Slip into temperature-tricking threads and watch cortisol nosedive 23 percent, claims the label set to weaponize bedtime for burned-out urbanites.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - XIXILI is proud to spotlight its modern sleepwear collection, offering thoughtfully crafted pieces that blend style, comfort, and femininity for women on the go.

The overall collection, which comprises soft nightgowns, breezy night dresses, and chic pyjama sets, is a celebration of elegance featuring pieces that feel as good as they look.

“Confidence shouldn’t end when the day does,” says Lay Hong, spokesperson for XIXILI. “Our sleepwear is designed to help women feel feminine, at ease, and comfortable—even during peaceful moments at the close of a hectic day.”

Sleepwear Designed for Confidence Around the Clock

Each piece in the XIXILI sleepwear collection is designed for all-night comfort, leading to all-day ease and productivity.

“We believe in supporting women’s self-love journeys. As a result, our sleepwear collection aims to help women wind down, with carefully designed fabrics in unique styles. Every woman can find something comfortable for them to add to their evening rituals for better sleep,” says Lay Hong.

Among XIXILI’s latest additions to their sleepwear collection are the Amy Slimfit Slip and Rubie Slimfit Slip, two modern takes on the classic nightgown.

The Amy Midnight slip fit dress has a sleek microfiber finish, a sheer lace hem, and a cheeky V-neckline, ideal for women seeking a minimal night dress for warm nights.

The Rubie Soft Lacey slip fit dress romantic silhouette comes from a blend of floral stretch lace and soft mesh. It’s perfect for self-care or leisurely weekends, made for those who love flowing clothes.

XIXILI’s sleepwear line includes the consistently popular Zinnia Satin Loungewear Set, which is a signature item, along with the new arrivals. This versatile A-line option is designed with smooth satin, ensuring it flatters every body type.

Expressing Inner Femininity No Matter The Time Of Day

Modern sleepwear serves as more than simple bedtime attire; it can reflect a woman’s self-expression while providing much-needed comfort after a full day filled with challenges, both big and small.

XIXILI’s designs are made to bring ease into the day and night, combining functionality and femininity for a superior rest experience. Whether worn for sleep or lazy lounge days, these pieces are crafted to nurture confidence from the inside out.

All sleepwear items are available online and in-store at XIXILI boutiques nationwide. To view the whole collection, visit www.xixili-intimates.com.

https://www.xixili-intimates.com/my/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XIXILI

