Wuxi Strikes a Historic Note as UNESCO "City of Music"

November 05, 2025 | 07:55
(0) user say
Wuxi's designation as a UNESCO City of Music is not merely an honor—it is a new overture.
BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2025 - With its recent inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network as China's first "World City of Music," Wuxi is stepping confidently into a new chapter where culture, heritage, and innovation harmonize to shape a global cultural profile.
The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra at Yuantouzhu
The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra at Yuantouzhu
The recognition adds Wuxi to a prestigious roster of 76 music cities worldwide, such as Vienna, Liverpool, and Havana, marking a milestone not only for the city but also for China's contemporary cultural landscape.

Long celebrated as the "Hometown of Chinese Folk Music," Wuxi is the birthplace of renowned musician A Bing (Hua Yanjun) and his poetic masterpiece Erquan Yingyue (Moon Reflected on Second Spring). This emotionally profound composition continues to resonate across generations—its resonance once prompting conductor Seiji Ozawa to say that one should "listen kneeling" to fully honor its depth. Among China's top ten erhu classics, eight originated in Wuxi, echoing the city's deep musical roots.

Yet Wuxi today is not just looking back—it is accelerating forward. The Wuxi Symphony Orchestra, established in 2023, has quickly assembled world-class talent and embarked on tours across China and abroad, performing in cultural centers from Shanghai to Lisbon, London, and Tokyo. The new Wuxi Symphony Concert Hall, set to open on January 1, 2026, will serve as a flagship venue for international musical exchange.

Cultural continuity is another hallmark of the city. The Tianyun Society Kunqu salon has thrived for more than 400 years, while the "Nightingale" Youth Arts Program has nurtured artistic talent for over four decades. Wuxi's music industry is robust and diverse, spanning 370 music companies, 2,079 training institutions, and a creative industry valued at nearly USD 1 billion annually. The city is also a global center for instrument craftsmanship, producing 50,000 erhu each year alongside harmonicas, accordions, and harps.

Wuxi's musical story has always been global. From Yang Yinliu, who bridged Christian and Chinese musical traditions, to Gu Yuxiu, who translated Beethoven's Ode to Joy and helped found China's national symphony and conservatory institutions, the city has long served as a bridge between East and West.

Widely known as the "Pearl of Taihu Lake" and located just 30 minutes from Shanghai, Wuxi is recognized for its economic vitality, with a 2024 GDP of RMB 1.63 trillion. Today, its musical vision is expanding that identity—turning industry into artistry, heritage into contemporary creativity, and local culture into global resonance.

Wuxi's designation as a UNESCO City of Music is not merely an honor—it is a new overture. What comes next may be even more compelling than the title itself.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wuxi City of Music Promotion Center

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wuxi UNESCO City of Music UNESCO Creative Cities Network World City of Music

