INSEE among first companies to trade on Vietnam's carbon exchange

INSEE's integrated cement plant in Hon Chong, An Giang province

Siam City Cement (INSEE) Vietnam was among the first companies to successfully complete transactions on the opening day of Vietnam's carbon exchange, marking an early milestone in the country's newly launched carbon market.

The exchange officially commenced operations on June 29 at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, providing a transparent platform for trading emissions allowances and carbon credits while supporting Vietnam's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

During the inaugural trading session, 1,210 emissions allowances were exchanged. INSEE accounted for 510 allowances through both purchase and sale transactions, equivalent to 510 tonnes of CO₂e, highlighting the company's proactive approach to regulatory compliance and participation in Vietnam's emerging carbon market.

The transaction reflects INSEE's broader sustainability strategy, under which reducing greenhouse gas emissions has become a core business priority. Over recent years, the company has invested in energy-efficient production technologies, expanded the use of alternative fuels and raw materials, strengthened circular economy initiatives, and introduced measures to reduce carbon emissions across its value chain.

All INSEE cement products are designed with lower embodied carbon. Its INSEE Power-S cement records a 33 per cent reduction in carbon emissions compared with conventional ordinary Portland cement, based on life cycle assessment methodology.

In 2025, the company's average CO₂ emissions stood at approximately 337 kilograms per tonne of cement, significantly below the industry average referenced during the same period. According to INSEE, the improvement has been driven by clinker optimisation, greater use of alternative energy sources, and wider adoption of circular economy practices.

Beyond decarbonisation, the company is also pursuing biodiversity conservation. Under its biodiversity action plan, INSEE aims to achieve a net positive impact by 2030. During 2024-2025, the company planted and handed over more than 48,000 trees around the Phu My Species and Habitat Conservation Area and the Hon Chong Landscape Protection Area, contributing to habitat restoration for the endangered eastern sarus crane.

Vietnam is the first country within the INSEE Group to operate a carbon market. We believe the carbon exchange will become an important driver of the country's green transition while reinforcing our long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam's low-carbon economy and net-zero ambitions.

Dao Nguyen Khanh, head of Sustainability Development and Communications at INSEE Vietnam, said the company's participation represented both a corporate milestone and a valuable experience for the wider INSEE Group.

"Vietnam is the first country within the INSEE Group to operate a carbon market. We believe the carbon exchange will become an important driver of the country's green transition while reinforcing our long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam's low-carbon economy and net-zero ambitions," Khanh said.

Having operated in Vietnam for more than three decades, INSEE continues to expand its portfolio of sustainable cement and construction materials while investing in technologies and operational improvements that reduce environmental impacts. The company views participation in the carbon market as another step towards strengthening the competitiveness and sustainability of Vietnam's construction sector.