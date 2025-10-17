Corporate

Wildberries Launches Purchase on Credit in Kazakhstan

October 17, 2025 | 15:05
(0) user say
The roll-out indicates that consumer-credit uptake in Central Asia may follow, not precede, e-commerce penetration-an inversion that challenges sequential financial-inclusion narratives.

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2025 – Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has launched the option to pay for purchases on credit on its marketplace to customers in Kazakhstan. The service is offered through partnerships with several Kazakhstani banks.

The launch of new payment options is part of fintech development strategy and commitment to creating convenient services that make Wildberries accessible to every customer.

Credit purchases are available for all items priced above 10,000 tenge (around $19), except for those subject to customs duties. To apply for credit, customers need to select the relevant option at checkout and fill out a brief form with their information.

After that, the service will offer credit options from partner banks allowing the customer to remotely sign the contract. Debt repayment is also done through the selected bank's service, and Wildberries will not charge any additional fees.

The Wildberries marketplace is actively expanding in Kazakhstan. From January to September 2025, sales by Kazakhstani entrepreneurs on the platform grew by 44% compared to the same period a year earlier.

The new credit payment option will help sellers on the marketplace to increase their average check, boost conversion rates and expand their customer base by offering a convenient way for customers to access higher-priced products.

Wildberries has been developing its own ecosystem of complementary fintech services as a core strategic focus. Fintech services currently available on the platform include online lending for customers and sellers, consumer insurance, the WB Club subscription, and a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service.

In 2024, Wildberries' infrastructure processed more than 20 million orders per day on the marketplace website and app.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wildberries

Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

Kling AI Redefines Content Creation with AI-Powered Films at MIPCOM Cannes

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

OPPO Find X9 Series to Launch Globally, Set to Redefine Mobile Imaging

Primech Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with GAIB to Unlock First-of-its-kind ARaaS Revenue Models Through Tokenization

Primech Holdings Signs Strategic MOU with GAIB to Unlock First-of-its-kind ARaaS Revenue Models Through Tokenization

"Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound": Hunan Cuisine Goes Abroad, Spreading Cultural New Chapters Through Food

"Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound": Hunan Cuisine Goes Abroad, Spreading Cultural New Chapters Through Food

DL & Antalpha US$100M Gold, US$100M Bitcoin Plan

DL & Antalpha US$100M Gold, US$100M Bitcoin Plan

