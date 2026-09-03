Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wellcome partners with CJ Foods targeting 22 million dollar sales

September 03, 2026 | 11:00
(0) user say
Supermarket operator Wellcome formed a commercial partnership with CJ Foods to distribute 100 Korean consumer products across Hong Kong, aiming for 22 million dollars.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 September 2026 – Wellcome, Hong Kong's longest established supermarket chain with the largest store network, has announced a strategic partnership with CJ Foods, South Korea's largest food company and a leading force in the globalisation of K-food with its bibigo™ brand. Marked by a signing ceremony in Seoul, the collaboration will further strengthen Wellcome's Korean food offering, bringing a wider selection of authentic Korean favourites to customers across the stores at Wellcome and Market Place stores across Hong Kong.

Darren Chan, Managing Director, Food, Hong Kong & Macau at DFI Retail Group (Right) and Teresa Bae, Chief Business and Strategy Officer at CJ Foods (Left), joined their respective teams at the partnership signing ceremony held in Seoul, marking a strategic collaboration to bring more Korean food choices to customers in Hong Kong through Wellcome and Market Place.

Darren Chan, Managing Director, Food, Hong Kong & Macau at DFI Retail Group (Right) and Teresa Bae, Chief Business and Strategy Officer at CJ Foods (Left), joined their respective teams at the partnership signing ceremony held in Seoul, marking a strategic collaboration to bring more Korean food choices to customers in Hong Kong through Wellcome and Market Place.

The collaboration is expected to generate more than US$22 million in sales, and will significantly expand the Korean product assortment at Wellcome and Market Place across key categories, including groceries, chilled foods, Korean-inspired ready meals, snacks, frozen meals and healthy meals.

The partnership aligns with Wellcome's ongoing strategy to broaden its international product assortment, drive innovation and stay attuned to evolving consumer tastes, while bringing more sought-after global brands to customers in Hong Kong. To mark the partnership, over 30 products have been featured in Wellcome's popular Everyday Value price-lock programme, reinforcing Wellcome's commitment to delivering quality products at great value for customers.

Bringing Over 100 Korean Products to Hong Kong Customers

As demand for Korean food continues to grow in Hong Kong, spanning everyday grocery essentials, frozen meals and ready-to-eat favourites, Wellcome continues to strengthen its international product range, bringing sought-after global brands and greater choice to customers.

Through the partnership with CJ, Wellcome will introduce new products across multiple categories and targets bringing over 100 Korean food products from CJ Foods to its store network in phases. The expanded range will give customers greater access to authentic Korean flavours and a wider variety of quality food choices.

Among the exclusive products launching at Wellcome are the Bibigo tofu and Bibigo kimchi. Made using traditional Korean recipes with carefully fermented napa cabbage, the kimchi offers a versatile Korean side dish that combines authentic flavours with everyday convenience.

Delivering Greater Value Through Everyday Value

At Wellcome, providing customers with quality products at great value remains a key priority. Since its launch in 2025, the Everyday Value price-lock programme has demonstrated Wellcome's commitment to helping customers better manage their everyday grocery spending while enjoying dependable quality.

Over 30 products from CJ Foods have been featured in the Everyday Value programme, with prices locked. The initiative allows customers to enjoy popular Korean products at stable, competitive prices without compromising on quality.

Darren Chan, Managing Director, Food, Hong Kong & Macau, DFI Retail Group, said: "At Wellcome, we are committed to offering customers quality products from around the world while delivering exceptional value every day.

Korean food has become an increasingly important category for Hong Kong consumers, reflecting growing interest in both Korean cuisine and culture. Through our partnership with CJ, we are bringing trusted Korean brands closer to our customers, while leveraging our extensive store network and Everyday Value programme to make these products more accessible than ever."

Teresa Bae, Chief Business and Strategy Officer, CJ Foods, said: "This partnership marks a new foothold for the growth of our K-food business in Hong Kong, one of the world's leading global business hubs. With delicious bibigo products, we will deliver the distinctive flavors of K-food to Hong Kong consumers."

From 4 Sep to 17 Sep, 2026, CJ products will be available at the Korean Food Fair at Wellcome and Market Place.

https://www.wellcome.com.hk/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food

By Wellcome and Market Place

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wellcome hong kong CJ Foods

Related Contents

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum opens with 35 activities

Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum opens with 35 activities

Hong Kong monthly retirement spending rises to 15,090 dollars

Hong Kong monthly retirement spending rises to 15,090 dollars

ZTE hosts Hong Kong delegation to advance manufacturing digitisation

ZTE hosts Hong Kong delegation to advance manufacturing digitisation

MoreTickets reveals shift in Hong Kong entertainment buying patterns

MoreTickets reveals shift in Hong Kong entertainment buying patterns

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveils Silence Wang wax figure

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong unveils Silence Wang wax figure

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

TRUMPF develops HiPIMS technology for advanced semiconductor glass substrate coating

TRUMPF develops HiPIMS technology for advanced semiconductor glass substrate coating

TRUMPF deploys ultrashort pulse lasers for direct microchip cooling systems

TRUMPF deploys ultrashort pulse lasers for direct microchip cooling systems

MyRepublic launches Hyperpeer gaming acceleration service in Singapore and Malaysia

MyRepublic launches Hyperpeer gaming acceleration service in Singapore and Malaysia

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

Hong Kong ranks fifth among Asia Pacific real estate investment markets

TRUMPF develops HiPIMS technology for advanced semiconductor glass substrate coating

TRUMPF develops HiPIMS technology for advanced semiconductor glass substrate coating

TRUMPF deploys ultrashort pulse lasers for direct microchip cooling systems

TRUMPF deploys ultrashort pulse lasers for direct microchip cooling systems

MyRepublic launches Hyperpeer gaming acceleration service in Singapore and Malaysia

MyRepublic launches Hyperpeer gaming acceleration service in Singapore and Malaysia

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020