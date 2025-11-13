VPBankS breaks capital-raising record with landmark share sale

On November 12, VPBank Securities (VPBankS), a subsidiary of VPBank, announced the results of its IPO, in which it issued 375 million shares at VND33,900 ($1.29) each. The offering increased its charter capital from VND15 trillion ($569 million) to VND18.75 trillion (over $711 million), lifting its equity to nearly VND33 trillion ($1.25 billion) and positioning it among the top two securities companies by capital.

Proceeds will be allocated to four core business pillars, including investment banking, margin lending, proprietary trading, and brokerage. At the same time, the company will deepen integration into its parent bank’s ecosystem, enhance governance, expand internationally, diversify products, and lead in technology. The capital increase provided by its market debut will enhance VPBankS’s competitiveness, especially as Vietnam’s stock market becomes a more attractive investment channel following its recent market reclassification upgrade.

Following the IPO, domestic investors now hold nearly 1.77 billion VPBankS shares, equivalent to 94.2 per cent of charter capital, while foreign investors own almost 109 million shares, or 5.8 per cent.

The company is undertaking the necessary steps for listing on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX). Under new regulations, VPBankS’s shares will start trading on the HSX in December.

Alongside its record-breaking public listing, VPBankS has also hit the milestone of one million trading accounts. As of mid-November 2025, the firm holds nearly a 10 per cent share of all securities accounts in the country.

In the first nine months of 2025, VPBankS recorded VND3.26 trillion ($123.7 million) in pre-tax profit. As of the end of September 2025, its total assets reached VND62.1 trillion ($2.36 billion), placing the company among the top three largest securities firms in the market.

Backed by the successful offering, VPBankS aims to accelerate its long-term strategy, targeting a compound annual growth rate for pre-tax profit of 32 per cent during 2026–2030 and striving to lead the industry in both total assets and profitability.

VPBank Securities launches record $481 million IPO VPBank Securities is preparing to launch Vietnam’s largest-ever securities industry initial public offering (IPO), aiming to raise nearly $481 million.

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave Vietnam's stock market is ready to welcome a new wave of corporate initial public offerings (IPOs).