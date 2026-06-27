VIR and Viet Research have named Vietnam's top innovative firms for 2026

Photo: Chi Cuong

The awards, jointly organised by VIR and Viet Research, were announced on June 26 and are in their fourth consecutive year, reinforcing their position as a leading benchmark for corporate innovation and sustainable development.

Based on Viet Research's assessment methodology, the rankings honour outstanding enterprises across 16 major sectors of the economy. The recognised companies have distinguished themselves through comprehensive innovation spanning corporate governance, business operations, technology adoption, product development and business models, enabling them to strengthen competitiveness and improve operational performance.

According to a survey conducted by the organisers, 90 per cent of the ranked companies have made innovation a core strategic priority. The average Innovation Sentiment Index among The Top 50 Most Innovative Enterprises Vietnam (VIE50) and Top 10 Most Innovative Enterprises Vietnam (VIE10) enterprises reached 76 out of 100, placing them in the 'systematically optimistic' category and reflecting strong confidence in their innovation capabilities, adaptability and long-term growth prospects despite continued global economic uncertainty.

Nguyen Duc Hien, deputy head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission

The announcement ceremony also featured the Vietnam Business Forum 2026, bringing together policymakers, international organisations, business associations, and leading advisory firms to discuss the trends reshaping Vietnam's corporate landscape.

Participants included Nguyen Duc Hien, deputy head of the Central Policy and Strategy Commission; Cyril Loisel, first secretary of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam; Michael Han, vice-president of the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam; and Nguyen Viet Long, deputy general director of Advisory Services at EY Vietnam.

Discussions focused on innovation as a long-term growth driver, the green transition and circular economy as pathways to deeper participation in global value chains, the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into corporate strategy, and the growing role of data, digital technologies and AI in strengthening operational resilience and competitiveness.

Speakers agreed that innovation and ESG are increasingly becoming complementary strategic pillars for Vietnamese businesses. As global markets impose stricter requirements on carbon emissions, resource efficiency, transparency and corporate responsibility, companies must move beyond compliance to transform these challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth.

C.P. Vietnam honoured as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Enterprises Vietnam

The forum also highlighted practical strategies for enterprises seeking to accelerate digital transformation, improve governance and enhance resilience amid an increasingly volatile global business environment. By embedding innovation into products, operations and business models while advancing ESG commitments, businesses can build stronger competitive advantages and unlock new growth opportunities.

The organisers said the VIE50 and VIE10 programme aims to recognise enterprises that have achieved outstanding business performance while encouraging the wider adoption of innovation-driven and sustainable development strategies across the Vietnamese business community.

As Vietnam pursues higher-quality economic growth and deeper international integration, enterprises capable of combining technological innovation with responsible governance and sustainable business practices are expected to play an increasingly important role in strengthening the country's competitiveness and supporting long-term economic development.