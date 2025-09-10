Tan Thuan Tower open for high value-added and innovative tenants

Tan Thuan Tower covers more than 14,000 square metres on 16 floors

This is expected to generate a ripple effect, not only elevating the quality of office leasing products in the city, but also supporting the transformation of the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone into a leading high-tech hub. In doing so, it will make a meaningful contribution to Ho Chi Minh City's broader ambition of becoming a smart city and a regional knowledge-based economic centre.

According to Jordan Chiou, vice president of Tan Thuan Corporation (TTC), the investor of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone where Tan Thuan Tower is located, the city is entering a phase of transformation, from a traditional export processing zone into a hub for high technology and innovation.

"Leading this journey is Tan Thuan Tower. With 16 floors, the building offers modern, well-equipped workspaces, while also serving as a venue for businesses to meet, collaborate, and grow together," said Chiou.

"In the past, TTC was mainly known for its factories and warehouses. Since 2008, we have built two office buildings at the Business Incubator where many foreign-invested companies first took root. Today, we are pleased to introduce our third office development, Tan Thuan Tower, built to a new scale and standards that better meet the evolving needs of businesses," he added.

The tower is encouraging high-tech manufacturers such as fintech, chip design, software outsourcing and production, product research and development, engineering design, and other high-tech sectors.

Located right at the main entrance of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, Tan Thuan Ward (formerly District 7), Tan Thuan Tower holds a strategic position with seamless connectivity to downtown Ho Chi Minh City, the heart of the Phu My Hung urban area, and the Thu Thiem financial centre.

In addition, the tower enjoys convenient transportation links to regional ports and airports.

The project covers more than 14,000 sq.m, designed with flexible floor load capacity ranging from 250-400 kg per sq.m depending on each floor.

Leasing areas range from 227-953 sq.m per floor, with ceiling heights of 3.3 metres on the first floor and 2.8 m on the upper floors.

Tan Thuan Tower follows professional office standards, with flexible space layouts that enable businesses to enhance operational efficiency and optimise costs, under the management of a professional operator.

The tower is built adjacent to a central green park, offering a friendly and nature-oriented environment that fosters productivity and creativity.

Its location is surrounded by a cluster of domestic and international enterprises from diverse industries such as Renesas, Marvell, Ampere, VNG, and CMC, with access to superior electricity, water, and high-speed internet infrastructure.

Additionally, large-scale data centres from VNPT, FPT, CMC, Viettel, and VNG within the zone provide stable and efficient operational support for businesses.

Moreover, the tower benefits from the comprehensive infrastructure of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, including international-standard fire protection systems, a wastewater treatment plant, 24/7 CCTV security systems, and a dedicated employee activity centre with a swimming pool, yoga classes, language classes, and restaurants, as well as other amenities such as a kindergarten, banks, petrol, stations, dormitories, and a post office.

Ho Chi Minh City's office market has shown steady growth, supported by stable demand and expansion needs.

In the first seven months of the year, supply reached 2.9 million sq.m, with a slight quarterly increase thanks to the addition of Grade C projects, according to Savills Vietnam.

Due to limited new supply, the market remains stable, with average rents at more than VND840,000 ($32) per sq.m per month and an occupancy rate of 88 per cent. Most new transactions came from the IT, finance, banking, insurance, and education sectors.

By the end of 2027, new office supply is expected to reach approximately 234,000 sq.m. The central area will see a significant increase in Grade A office supply. Given the current limited stock, the market still has strong potential for the development of more high-quality projects.