STARTRADER adds SpaceX CFD trading days after record-breaking Nasdaq IPO

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARTRADER has added SPCX CFD (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) to its trading platform, available on MT5 from 15 June 2026 and on the STARTRADER App from 18 June 2026. The listing comes just three days after SpaceX's Nasdaq debut on 12 June.

STARTRADER Lists SpaceX (SPCX) CFD Days After Historic Nasdaq Debut

SpaceX's IPO was the largest in U.S. market history, raising $85 billion through the sale of more than 555 million shares at $135 per share. The stock closed its first session at $160.95, up 19%, with trading volume exceeding 500 million shares.

For STARTRADER, listing SPCX CFD within days of its public debut reflects a core principle: when traders want access, the platform delivers.

Listing a newly public stock at this scale requires coordination across compliance, platform integration, and risk management. Available with 5x leverage and extended trading hours (Monday to Friday, 16:30-23:00), subject to applicable entity conditions, the rapid launch demonstrates STARTRADER's operational readiness.

"When history's largest IPO enters the public market, demand for timely access can be significant. Listing SPCX CFD within days of its Nasdaq debut reflects our focus on providing timely access to newly available instruments." – Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER

SPCX CFD joins STARTRADER's growing asset list, reflecting strong client demand. The infrastructure used for this launch is built to support upcoming high-profile tech listings as they hit the market.