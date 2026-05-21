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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TP deepens AI data services capabilities across Asia-pacific

May 21, 2026 | 11:48
(0) user say
TP, a global digital business services leader, is deepening its AI data services capabilities across APAC markets as part of its Future Forward strategy, showcased at Asia Tech x Singapore 2026.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2026 - As part of its Future Forward strategy, global digital business services leader TP (ex-Teleperformance) is deepening its award-winning TP.ai Data Services capabilities across Asian markets. This is in response to rising enterprise demand for AI systems trained in local languages and compliant with evolving in-country data residency and governance requirements.

As enterprises accelerate AI deployment across Asia, success will increasingly depend on the quality, localization and governance of the underlying data powering these systems. At Asia Tech x Singapore 2026 this week, TP is present on the ground and is delivering two sessions to cover the insights of TP's Future Forward strategy of scaling AI-led services.

Assaf Tarnopolsky, TP's Chief Business Development & Customer Officer, APAC is joining the panel "The Enterprise AI Execution Challenge" to discuss the advantages of Asia-based enterprises in investing in robust data preparation before constructing AI tools. Michael Costevec, Head of Value Creation Office, TP APAC and Jonathan Phang, CTO, TP APAC are also delivering a keynote on "AI Orchestration in the World's Most Complex Markets", which covers the principles behind the shift from AI operations to AI orchestration.

TP.ai Data Services, an end-to-end AI data services solution, enables enterprises to build, train and scale AI systems that are locally relevant, operationally resilient and deployment-ready across Asia's diverse markets. With specialized AI practitioners distributed across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, TP delivers end-to-end AI/ML and GenAI support services, including data collection, validation, annotation, labeling, model evaluation, analytics operations and human-in-the-loop governance.

"The companies seeing real operational impact from AI in Asia are the ones investing in scalable data foundations, in-country execution and human expertise alongside the technology itself," said Dave Rizzo, APAC President, TP. TP.ai Data Services has a proven track record in supporting customer live deployment. Within three weeks, it successfully created customized warehouse video streams, annotated with detailed object labels and dimensional data, enabling physical AI model training to support a client with real-time worker-safety-risk detection.

TP has been recognized globally for helping organizations move beyond fragmented data operations and reporting toward an analytics-led operating model that improves performance, governance, and AI outcomes. The 2026 Data Breakthrough Awards named TP's data analytics services Overall Data Analytics Platform of the Year, citing measurable business results, including:
  • Up to 31% improvement in customer experience quality scores
  • Up to 30% lift in sales conversions
  • Up to 20% improvement in resource forecasting accuracy
  • Up to 15% gains in workforce efficiency
Beyond technology delivery, TP also places strong emphasis on preparing its own workforce for an AI-led operating environment. Across APAC, TP continues to invest in AI upskilling programs that equip employees with capabilities in model evaluation, synthetic data, human-in-the-loop and human-on-the-loop orchestration and AI governance. By combining advanced AI systems with locally trained human expertise, TP enables enterprises to scale AI responsibly across diverse Asian markets, ensuring that innovation remains grounded in cultural understanding, operational oversight and real-world business outcomes.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information: www.tp.com.

By TP IN SINGAPORE

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TagTag:
TP AI data services Data Services Capabilities AI Systems Trained

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