VEC Hosts Vietnam's Largest Spring Fair

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2026 - For nearly two weeks, the Spring Fair 2026 turned the Vietnam Exhibition Center into something few destinations manage to become: a condensed, high-definition portrait of an entire country.

As the fair drew to a close, what remains is not simply a tally of booths or sales figures, but the impression of a place that allowed visitors to move 'through Vietnam' at remarkable speed. Within a single afternoon, one could travel from the northern mountains to the Mekong Delta without leaving a 90-hectare venue on the outskirts of Hanoi.Framed as "A Marketplace of 34 Provinces," the event gathered regional economies, culinary traditions and cultural performances under one monumental roof. For many international visitors in Hanoi this spring, it became a defining stop on the city's New Year cultural calendar.The scale was unapologetically large. More than 3,000 standard booths. Around 2,500 enterprises. Participation from 34 provinces and cities across Vietnam. Over 12 continuous days, the fair aimed for direct revenue of 1,000 billion VND and operated at a pace that rarely slowed.Inside, the exhibition floor was organized into thematic zones such as "Vietnamese Cultural Essence" and "Vietnamese Agricultural Products - Connecting Spring". The layout encouraged visitors to drift geographically. One moment, they stood in the northern region. Minutes later, they were tasting specialties from the south.In the section representing Bắc Ninh, trays of bánh phu thê (sticky rice cake filled with mung bean paste, traditionally served at weddings) glowed under warm light. Nearby, vendors rolled out bánh cuốn Mao Điền (thin rice sheets wrapped around seasoned minced pork and wood ear mushrooms), the steam rising gently into the air. Nem chua (fermented pork sausage) was sliced into neat portions, while bundles of mì gạo chũ (sun-dried rice noodles from Bắc Giang) were arranged in pale, orderly stacks.Further along, the scent shifted. At a booth from Sơn La, strips of thịt trâu gác bếp (smoked buffalo meat) were cut from darkened slabs and dipped into a dense sauce flecked with mắc khén (wild mountain pepper with a citrusy heat). The taste was smoky, slightly sweet and sharply spiced. At another stand, mắm tôm chua (fermented shrimp paste with chili and garlic) from Huế was wrapped with boiled pork belly and green banana slices, layered with fresh herbs to soften its tang.In the southern cluster, bánh pía (flaky pastry filled with mung bean, salted egg yolk and durian) from Sóc Trăng were sliced while still warm, their layered crust collapsing delicately to reveal a rich interior. The aroma of durian lingered in the air, unmistakable and confident."I really liked how the space was designed according to each province's characteristic... not only products, but also culture – music, people, traditional dress. It clearly shows very thoughtful experiential design," said an American visitor during the event.For business delegations, the appeal went beyond atmosphere."We came here to find Vietnamese partners for cashew nuts, cacao and coffee," said Mandel V. Panizares, representative of Green Agricultural Products Trading in the Philippines. "Seeing the products directly and discussing at the booth; this 'see and touch' approach helps us evaluate quality and production capacity more clearly than just looking at profiles or images."Cultural performance threaded through the marketplace. Visitors found themselves mesmerized watching more than 50 performers in restored Nguyễn-era garments entered the main corridor for the "Hundred Flower Parade". Gold embroidered nhật bình (formal imperial robes) shimmered beneath the hall's lights. Ceremonial horses stepped carefully across polished floors as shoppers paused mid-conversation to watch."The parade is not just a performance, but a living cultural experience, where traditional Vietnamese attire, rituals, aesthetics and people exist together within the flow of daily life and commerce," said Nguyen Thanh Nam, a member of the project team.Across the 12 days, more than 40 cultural programs and hundreds of performances unfolded, including shows by the Vietnam Circus Federation and the Vietnam Puppet Theatre. Music, acrobatics and folk art existed in easy proximity to contract discussions and product demonstrations.By the final weekend, it was clear that the Spring Fair had evolved into something more than an exhibition. It functioned as a temporary indoor festival city, layered with sound, flavor and movement.The intensity of the experience was made possible by the Vietnam Exhibition Center itself.Spanning 90 hectares, VEC is the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and ranks among the top ten globally. At its core stands the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, a 130,000 square meter column-free structure that provides uninterrupted interior space on a scale rarely seen in the region.Built in just 10 months by Vingroup, Vietnam's largest private conglomerate, and officially opened on August 19, 2025, the center welcomed 1.2 million visitors within its first three days of operation. Managing that volume required advanced crowd coordination, robust security systems and integrated logistics capable of operating at metropolitan scale.The infrastructure extends well beyond the main hall. An 18-hectare parking area accommodates more than 10,000 vehicles. Nearly 1,200 electric vehicle charging ports form the largest EV charging station in Vietnam. Integrated storage zones, transport logistics and modern electronic payment systems allowed thousands of booths to operate simultaneously without visible strain.VEC is also a member of the Bureau International des Expositions and serves as Vietnam's official representative at global exhibition events, positioning it within the international exhibition circuit."We believe that, building upon this foundation, VEC will continue to thrive and evolve into a premier hub for major regional and international events. When operated at its full potential, VEC will emerge as a new symbol of a connected, prosperous, integrated, innovative, and sustainable Vietnam, thereby elevating our national standing in the country's new era of ascent.", said Tran Le Phuong, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vietnam Exhibition Fair Center Joint Stock Company (VEFAC JSC).During the Spring Fair, that capacity was visible in every operational detail. Corridors remained fluid at peak hours. Multiple stages operated without acoustic conflict. International delegations moved seamlessly between provincial booths."I highly appreciate the handicraft products of Hue and high-tech agricultural products of Thanh Hoa and Dong Thap," said Ozasa Haruhiko, Chief Representative of JETRO Hanoi. "The diversity and quality here strengthen my confidence in Japan-Vietnam trade potential."As the 2026 edition concludes, the Spring Fair leaves behind more than transactions and photographs. It has demonstrated that Vietnam can stage large-scale exhibitions with cultural depth and operational precision inside world-class infrastructure.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.