VinFuture Launches Sixth Prize Season Applications

January 26, 2026 | 10:49
(0) user say
The Vietnamese science and technology awards programme commenced accepting nominations for its latest cycle, inviting researchers worldwide to submit groundbreaking scientific achievements for consideration.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 January 2026 - The VinFuture Prize officially announces the launch of its 2026 season and opens the nomination period until 2:00 PM on April 17, 2026 (Vietnam time, GMT+7). Eligible nominations must pertain to scientific or technological inventions and solutions that demonstrate clear, measurable benefits for millions of people worldwide and must be submitted by distinguished individuals or reputable institutions within the global science and technology community.

A number of scientific breakthroughs recognized by the VinFuture Prize have subsequently been honored by the world's most prestigious scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize. Photo: VinFuture
A number of scientific breakthroughs recognized by the VinFuture Prize have subsequently been honored by the world's most prestigious scientific awards, including the Nobel Prize. Photo: VinFuture

All nominations will undergo a rigorous screening and evaluation process conducted by the VinFuture Pre-Screening Committee and the Prize Council, which comprise leading scientists from around the world, including laureates of prestigious international awards such as the Nobel Prize, the Turing Award, and the Millennium Technology Prize.

The evaluation process is scheduled to be completed by September 2026, with the 6th VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony slated for early December 2026. Nominations submitted after April 17, 2026 will automatically be considered for the 2027 season.

In order to provide comprehensive information and strengthen engagement with its global network of nomination partners, the VinFuture Foundation will host two international webinars in the first quarter of 2026, featuring insights and perspectives from representatives of the Prize Council, the Pre-Screening Committee, and VinFuture Laureates. The first webinar will take place at 8:00 AM on January 26, 2026 (Hanoi time).

In 2026, the VinFuture Prize will continue the implementation of its Top Nominators Recognition Program, formally acknowledging the exceptional contributions of scientists whose discernment and scholarly leadership are instrumental in identifying and nominating scientific and technological achievements of transformative significance for humanity.

Having completed five successive and highly successful award cycles, the VinFuture Prize has established itself as a globally respected distinction within the international science and technology community. To date, it has received a cumulative total of 6,132 nominations from nearly 110 countries and territories and has recognized 48 outstanding scientists whose pioneering work has delivered profound, enduring, and far-reaching benefits to humanity.

Many of the achievements recognized by the VinFuture Prize are closely aligned with major milestones in human progress, ranging from global networking technologies, PERC solar cells, lithium-ion battery energy storage, and artificial intelligence to essential fields such as sustainable agriculture, healthcare, and environmental protection. Reflecting its expanding international reach, VinFuture's global nomination partner network now includes nearly 15,000 scientists worldwide.

Dr. Thai-Ha Le, Managing Director of the VinFuture Foundation, stated: "After five years of establishment and development, VinFuture Prize has steadily affirmed its position as one of the world's leading global science prizes, where outstanding scientific excellence is honored in parallel with social responsibility and the long-term interests of humanity. As we enter the 2026 season, we anticipate that nominations will continue to demonstrate the pivotal role of science and technology in addressing global challenges in a comprehensive manner, thereby advancing breakthrough solutions with strong applicability and the capacity to generate positive and sustainable impacts on a global scale."

With its established international stature and credibility, VinFuture has contributed meaningfully to positioning Viet Nam as an emerging hub for global knowledge exchange and scientific collaboration. Numerous VinFuture partners have traveled to Viet Nam to engage in academic exchanges, share professional expertise, and strengthen ties with the domestic scientific community. Notable participants include Professor Aldo Steinfeld of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich), recipient of the 2024 SolarPACES Lifetime Achievement Award; Professor Kurt Kremer, Honorary Director of the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research (Germany); and Professor Chuanbin Mao of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (China), ranked among the world's top 2% most-cited scientists in biomedical engineering...

Through VinFuture, many Vietnamese scientists have likewise gained access to, and established collaborations with, leading global researchers, actively engaging with the international scientific community to help shape a sustainable future for Vietnam and for humanity at large.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFuture

VinFuture VinFuture Prize

