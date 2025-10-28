After five years, VinFuture stands as a symbol of confidence in science for humanity

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 October 2025 - Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, Chair of the VinFuture Prize Council, shared that what began as a bold idea five years ago has grown into a symbol of confidence in the power of science to serve humanity. For him, being part of VinFuture is not merely a mission, but a deeply inspiring journey—one that brings together brilliant minds from across the globe to seek out and celebrate the scientific innovations that have the power to change lives.



VinFuture: Free-spirited, bold, and ahead of its time



Looking back on the Prize's remarkable five-year journey, Professor Friend shared that all the feedback he had received from his colleagues had been "one of huge positivity." He recalled that many were initially unsure "if a newly founded prize from Vietnam can make it globally," but today, VinFuture proudly celebrates "a wonderful list of VinFuture Prize Laureates from all over the world."



Having already recognized four sets of winners, with the fifth to be announced later this year, he believed that "there is a quality about the group of prize winners we've recognized that is highly appreciated globally."



When asked to describe VinFuture's five-year journey in a single word, Professor Friend did not hesitate: "Optimism." He explained, "We tend to be too negative in the developed world. We tend to find things that are wrong, not things that are right. What is so refreshing with the VinFuture Prize is the appreciation that we can make the world better. We count what has been good and we celebrate it."



He emphasized that the VinFuture Prizes are "not tied to a particular area. It's not chemistry or physics. It's everything that can create a better future for humanity." What sets VinFuture apart, he continued, "is the freedom we have to interpret the Founders' vision. Our criteria are broad. That flexibility makes possible the freedom to explore fields that may only gain broad recognition in the years to come."



Expressing his satisfaction with the Council's approach, Professor Friend remarked, "I'm very pleased that we have that boldness to make some awards ahead of where others later have arrived. And that is precisely what keeps VinFuture ahead of its time."



Reflecting on his work with the Prize Council, Professor Friend highlighted what he valued most — "the genuine learning spirit." The Council, he said, "brings together people from very different professional fields, but we all share one thing in common — a love of learning." Every discussion, he added, "becomes an opportunity to learn something new. We learn from the nominations and from the investigations we conduct. Altogether, it's driven by a shared sense of curiosity and discovery."



Although the decisions are always challenging, Professor Friend noted that the Council works "closely" and "reaches consensus." He explained, "We all approach discussions with the same goal: to understand deeply the impact of each nomination, thereby ensuring a fair decision and honoring the most deserving achievement. We ask tough questions, we dig into details, and in the end, we reach consensus."



Vietnamese people are capable of achieving great things



Reflecting on VinFuture's founding during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — a time filled with uncertainty — Professor Friend described that moment as "a real wake-up call that the whole world has to work as one." He noted that the pandemic had shown how quickly crises could spread across the globe, and how essential it was for solutions to be global in scale. In that context, the establishment of VinFuture carried "profound significance: to honor the efforts that bring about positive change for humanity."



He recalled with emotion the first VinFuture Grand Prize, awarded to the scientists who discovered the mRNA vaccine technology — "winners who later received the Nobel Prize." Their visit to Vietnam in January 2022, despite global lockdowns, was deeply moving to him. "Meeting the people who had helped save millions of lives, right in the midst of the pandemic, was an experience I'll never forget," he said.



He described the award ceremony in Hanoi as "a very special moment — a moment of global coming together and a real sense of hope and opportunity." The fact that it took place in Vietnam, he added, made it even more powerful, as it "represented the whole of the world."



Speaking about VinFuture's broader impact, Professor Friend emphasized that the Prize has brought significant positive influence to Vietnam itself. By hosting an internationally respected award that celebrates scientific excellence and humanity-centered innovation, VinFuture has helped elevate Vietnam's global visibility and reputation as a nation that values science, technology, and the pursuit of knowledge. "I see Vietnam as a country that is proactively embracing the opportunities that science and technology bring to society and the economy, and the opportunity for education and employment," he said.



Through VinFuture, Vietnam has positioned itself as an emerging hub for scientific dialogue and innovation — a place where the world's leading minds can gather to exchange ideas and inspire one another. He believed that the chance "to meet, to understand what these prize winners have done" serves as "an inspiration for the Vietnamese research community and younger generations to believe in their own potential."



He also pointed to the annual VinFuture Sci-Tech Week in Hanoi as a compelling expression of this ambition. The event, he said, "has brought to Vietnam far-reaching global dialogues — intellectual exchanges with the potential to shape the course of the world." These discussions have sparked remarkable public engagement, attracting not only researchers but also the broader society. "It is in such moments," he observed, "that science becomes an integral part of public life."



Concluding his reflections, Professor Friend expressed his deep admiration for Vietnam's drive and determination. "The eagerness to make the world better and to make things happen in Vietnam shines through very strongly," he said. "I believe that the opportunity to engage directly with those who have driven change across the world will be deeply inspiring — kindling a strong belief that the Vietnamese people are fully capable of achieving truly great things."



https://vinfutureprize.org/

