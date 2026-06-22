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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VinFast builds on EV success, eyes mobility ecosystem

June 22, 2026 | 11:03
(0) user say
VinFast is building on its electric vehicle success while positioning itself for autonomous driving and AI-powered transportation in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2026 - As Southeast Asia and the Middle East ramp up investments in autonomous driving and AI-powered transportation, VinFast is positioning itself at the intersection of today's EV market and tomorrow's mobility ecosystem.

VinFast Builds on EV Success While Looking Beyond Electrification

The future of mobility is being shaped by a common set of trends: electrification, artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Recent developments in Southeast Asia and the Middle East show how quickly that transition is unfolding. Across both regions, investment is increasingly extending beyond electrification to autonomous driving, AI, and software-centric vehicle platforms. While approaches vary, the goal is becoming increasingly similar: creating vehicles that are not only electric, but also intelligent, connected, and capable of higher levels of autonomy.

In Southeast Asia, VinFast recently announced a three-way collaboration to develop a Level 4 robotaxi platform tailored to the region's dense traffic conditions and complex urban environments.

At the same time, similar autonomous mobility initiatives are emerging in the Middle East, highlighting a broader shift toward AI-powered transportation and software-defined vehicles.

As momentum builds, attention is moving beyond EV adoption alone toward the integration of intelligent mobility technologies. This shift is creating opportunities for automakers that can combine strong EV foundations with long-term technology development.

One company pursuing both is VinFast, Vietnam's largest electric vehicle manufacturer and one of the country's fastest-growing global technology companies. Founded in 2017, it has expanded beyond its home market and now operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Its robotaxi initiative reflects a broader ambition to participate in the transition toward software-defined vehicles, where software, connectivity, AI, and over-the-air updates play an increasingly central role in the ownership experience. Through these efforts, VinFast is evolving beyond a conventional automaker into a participant in the next generation of mobility.

Yet even as it invests in future technologies, VinFast continues to demonstrate strong performance as an EV manufacturer.

In May 2026, the company delivered 19,503 electric vehicles in Vietnam, bringing total sales for the first five months of the year to 97,961 units. The achievement marked VinFast's twentieth consecutive month as Vietnam's best-selling automotive brand.

That commercial success provides a solid foundation for its technology ambitions. Rather than treating autonomous mobility as a distant objective, VinFast is building on a rapidly growing base of vehicles already on the road.

Another cornerstone of its strategy is aftersales support. Vehicles such as the VF 8 come with a 10-year or 200,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, a 10-year unlimited-kilometer battery warranty, five years of free maintenance, 24/7 roadside assistance, and mobile service support.

In May, VinFast announced agreements with 29 new aftersales partners across international markets, including several in the Middle East. The partnerships will strengthen the company's service network through standardized technician training, quality-control systems, and an efficient spare-parts supply chain.

This focus on aftersales reflects a reality often overlooked amid discussions about AI and autonomous driving. Long-term success depends not only on technology, but also on customer trust, ownership experience, and dependable support.

That balance between innovation and execution increasingly mirrors the direction of the mobility sector in both Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

As both regions continue investing in electrification, intelligent vehicles, and autonomous transportation, their mobility ambitions are becoming increasingly aligned. VinFast's recent moves illustrate how a Southeast Asian automaker is helping bridge today's EV market with the software-defined, autonomous mobility ecosystem of the future.

https://me.vinfast.com/en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By VinFast

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TagTag:
Vinfast VinFast Builds Mobility ecosystem

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