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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

July 09, 2026 | 12:08
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Aurora Mobile Limited showcased its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, at the MarTech Summit Hong Kong, highlighting omnichannel marketing technology for the Nasdaq-listed customer engagement and marketing technology provider.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2026 - Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, successfully participated in The MarTech Summit Hong Kong on July 7, 2026.

In today's dynamic landscape, high-performance MarTech solutions are crucial for success across the Greater Bay Area and the broader APAC region. The summit featured a specially curated agenda addressing evolving marketing challenges. With 85% attendance from senior leadership - including C-suite executives, department heads, and directors - the event provided an unparalleled platform to explore cross-border digital strategy, customer experience, and performance marketing.

During the summit, a marketing director from a leading hotel brand shared a significant operational challenge: experiencing low push notification deliverability and the inability to reach customers using the HarmonyOS operating system. At the event, the EngageLab team provided a live demonstration of how its platform addresses this exact pain point. EngageLab's AppPush not only supports FCM and APNS but also supports channels provided by Huawei, OPPO, VIVO, Honor, and Meizu, ensuring reliable message delivery even when an app is force-closed. Furthermore, the team explained that EngageLab's built-in channels automatically serve as a backup, capable of achieving delivery rates of up to 99%.

Beyond solving push deliverability, EngageLab's experts illustrated how the hotel brand could achieve comprehensive customer reach through its omnichannel Marketing Automation platform. During the consultation, they mapped out how brands can seamlessly orchestrate AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp Business API within a single visual user journey. The team demonstrated how this would empower the hotel to trigger highly personalized, scenario-based interactions - such as sending booking confirmations via WhatsApp, location-based welcome messages via AppPush, and post-stay feedback requests via Email - all managed and tracked from one unified platform. Furthermore, they introduced LiveDesk, EngageLab's AI-powered customer service platform. LiveDesk enables seamless collaboration between AI agents and human teams, allowing the AI to handle 90% of routine inquiries instantly while supporting multilingual, 24/7 service. By leveraging AI for intelligent ticket routing, intent recognition, and automated issue resolution, the hotel can significantly enhance service efficiency, reduce operational costs, and ensure consistent customer satisfaction across all digital touchpoints.

In addition to omnichannel messaging, EngageLab highlighted its newly launched EngageLab Silent Auth solution at the booth. Designed to ensure security without losing users, Silent Auth enables a seamless, second-level login process. By relying on background verification via carrier networks, it requires zero user input and results in zero drop-off, effectively turning security checks into a frictionless experience that enriches the user profile.

Through robust capabilities like unified lifecycle customer data and reliable delivery, EngageLab continues to empower brands to solve complex regional challenges and drive digital transformation.

https://www.aurora-mobile.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aurora Mobile Limited

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TagTag:
Aurora Mobile Customer engagement platform MarTech Summit Omnichannel marketing

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