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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SNP introduces Kyano Lorna for enterprise data transformation

July 10, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
SNP introduced Kyano Lorna, a new agentic AI layer designed to accelerate secure SAP transformations and support customers throughout the entire SAP data transformation lifecycle, the company said.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - SNP SE is a leading provider of software for AI-enabled digital transformation, automated data migration, and data management in the SAP environment. The company today unveiled a major innovation for its Kyano platform at its flagship event, Transformation World, held at the SNP dome in Heidelberg: the new agentic AI layer Kyano Lorna. The powerful AI solution accelerates secure SAP transformations, supporting customers and partners throughout complex projects, leveraging SNP's decades of experience and best practices so that data migration projects can be compressed significantly.

In a typical SAP migration project, the actual data transformation run accounts for only a fraction of the overall project while requiring the highest levels of precision and auditability. SNP's proven Kyano CrystalBridge® solution already automates the core data migration to a high degree. The greatest opportunity to further accelerate project execution lies in the activities required around the core of the data migration itself. This is where Kyano Lorna comes in.

The AI solution reduces manual effort, speeds up decision-making, and provides project-specific recommendations and insights in real time. Users intuitively interact with Kyano Lorna using natural language to tap into over 30 years of SNP's practical data migration and transformation expertise. When connected to SAP systems, Kyano Lorna configures, runs, and interacts with SNP's transformation solutions to expedite project preparation and execution, assisting users e.g. with closed-loop troubleshooting during test migrations. Available 24/7 and able to communicate in any language, the agentic AI layer brings proven transformation expertise into every project. With Kyano Lorna, SAP migrations remain fully auditable and can be delivered faster, more efficiently, and with reduced risk.

Unlike AI chatbots, Kyano Lorna is embedded directly within an active transformation project. The solution combines a database populated with the unique knowledge from thousands of successful projects with the ability to reach into customers' SAP landscapes to fully support project teams. The agentic AI solution scans system data, identifies potential risks early, generates transformation rules, accelerates root cause analysis, and supports active issue resolution and data verification.

"With Kyano Lorna, we are taking AI-powered SAP transformations to the next level," said Jens Amail, CEO of SNP. "We are making our decades of transformation expertise available where it creates the greatest value – directly within the project. This enables customers and partners to deliver transformations radically faster, while maintaining the highest degree of accuracy, reliability and compliance."

Following its introduction at Transformation World, SNP will roll out Kyano Lorna in phases. Customers and partners will gradually gain access to new AI-powered capabilities designed to further accelerate and simplify secure and auditable SAP transformations.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com

By SNP Group

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TagTag:
SNP Kyano Lorna Enterprise data transformation Agentic AI layer Secure SAP transformations

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