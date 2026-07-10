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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Midea Group and Hutchison Ports sign supply chain MoU

July 10, 2026 | 10:42
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Midea Group and Hutchison Ports signed a memorandum of understanding at the Shenzhen Port Global Supply Chain High-Quality Development Conference 2026 to build a stable, efficient global supply chain network.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - At the Shenzhen Port Global Supply Chain High-Quality Development Conference 2026, Midea Group (Midea), the global smart home and technology giant, and Hutchison Port Holdings Limited (Hutchison Ports), the world's leading port investor, developer, and operator, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Guided by the shared vision of "Benefitting from New APEC Opportunities, Forging a New Future for Port and Shipping Cooperation", the two parties will deepen their global strategic partnership over the next two years, combining their respective strengths and resources to co-create a highly resilient, efficient, and mutually beneficial global supply chain ecosystem.

Sam Shi, General Manager of the International Supply Chain Capability Center of Midea Group (first from left) and Ken Chou, Group Commercial Director of Hutchison Ports (first from right), signed the MoU under the witness of Lewis Fu, President of Midea International (second from left) and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports (second from right).
Sam Shi, General Manager of the International Supply Chain Capability Center of Midea Group (first from left) and Ken Chou, Group Commercial Director of Hutchison Ports (first from right), signed the MoU under the witness of Lewis Fu, President of Midea International (second from left) and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports (second from right).

In response to the evolving global trade landscape, these two industry leaders are actively collaborating to bring together their strategic assets and global networks. Midea's expanding manufacturing footprint overseas seamlessly aligns with Hutchison Ports' extensive network of global port resources, establishing a perfect synergy particularly in key markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, Egypt, Vietnam and Mexico. As Midea accelerates its international expansion, its global logistics requirements are experiencing robust growth. This partnership will secure global maritime logistics corridors for Midea, ensuring stable and efficient delivery. Concurrently, Midea's continuously growing cargo volumes will significantly boost throughput across Hutchison Ports' terminals, in turn attracting more international shipping routes to call at its facilities.

Lewis Fu, President of Midea International, said "Under our globalisation strategy, securing reliable logistics services is fundamental to Midea's sustained business growth. We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Hutchison Ports. Through practical initiatives, such as data integration and priority lanes during peak seasons, we can further enhance supply chain synergy and operational efficiency. This gives us full confidence in steadily achieving our global shipping target of 1.5 million TEUs by 2027."

Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports, said "As a world-leading technology enterprise, Midea Group is an incredibly valued strategic partner for Hutchison Ports. Midea's massive and rapidly growing export volumes will inject strong momentum into our terminals. By leveraging our high-efficiency operational standards, advanced digital capabilities, and tailored service frameworks, we will provide reliable logistical support for Midea's global expansion, establishing a new benchmark for industry collaboration."

Under the MoU, this deepened collaboration will initially be launched using Hutchison Ports' Yantian International Container Terminals (YANTIAN) as a key strategic anchor point, focusing on the following areas:
  • Green Logistics and Digitalization Construction: Both parties will actively explore sustainable transport solutions that comply with local regulations and authorities. By integrating Midea's business system with YANTIAN's terminal operating system, they will achieve real-time information sharing and seamless workflow connectivity, significantly enhancing cargo handling and transport efficiency.
  • Port Operation Support: Addressing industry choke points such as peak-season logistical delays and capacity constraints, Hutchison Ports will open priority lanes for Midea during peak seasons. This will expedite the pick-up, return, and reloading of Midea's cargo, ensuring highly efficient dispatch operations and reinforcing the stability of Midea's supply chain.
  • Port Extension Services and Multimodal Transportation: The partners will jointly develop rail freight solutions connecting inland Chinese ports to YANTIAN, alongside comprehensive terminal logistics support including container yards, warehousing, and other value-added services.

Looking ahead, Midea and Hutchison Ports aim to progressively scale up the successful collaboration model established at YANTIAN across Hutchison Ports' vast global network. Both parties will continue to strengthen their strategic alignment on a global level, jointly exploring innovative green and digital logistics solutions to set a new benchmark for smarter, greener, and more resilient global supply chains.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Midea Group and Hutchison Ports

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TagTag:
Midea Group Hutchison Ports global supply chain Global strategic partnership

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