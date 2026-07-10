Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XTransfer named in Payments Power 50 2026

July 10, 2026 | 10:54
(0) user say
XTransfer, a B2B cross-border trade payment platform, was named to The Payments Power 50 2026, becoming the only company in China's cross-border payment sector to receive the honour.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, has been recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026, becoming the only company in China's cross-border payment sector to receive this honour. The annual list is published by the authoritative international organisation, The Power 50, celebrating the companies and industry voices making their mark across the global payments industry.

XTransfer recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026.
XTransfer recognised in The Payments Power 50 2026.

Now in its second year, The Payments Power 50 recognises 40 companies and 10 industry influencers making a meaningful contribution to one of the most competitive areas of financial services.

The 2026 list comes at an important moment for payments. Merchants are looking to improve approval rates and customer experience, providers are balancing fraud, resilience and regulation, and banks and fintechs are exploring new ways to support open banking, cross-border payments, digital wallets, embedded finance and settlement.

XTransfer has been recognised for its state-of-the-art work in cross-border B2B trade payments, connecting SMEs with top-tier financial institutions to enable secure, compliant collections and payouts across key trading corridors and emerging markets. Serving more than 890,000 registered SMEs globally, XTransfer helps businesses improve payment efficiency and reduce operational friction in international transactions.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, said, "Being recognised in The Payments Power 50 is a meaningful milestone for our team and a validation of our long-term mission: to make cross-border trade payments simpler, safer and more accessible for SMEs worldwide. We will continue to invest in compliance and product innovation, and deepen collaboration with financial institutions to help more businesses trade globally with confidence."

Jason Williams, CEO of The Power 50, said, "We're proud to recognise XTransfer as part of this year's cohort. The Payments Power 50 is designed to celebrate the companies and individuals driving the industry forward, bring the payments community together and give those shaping the sector a platform throughout the year. Congratulations to XTransfer and everyone included in The Payments Power 50 2026."

https://www.xtransfer.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By XTransfer

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XTransfer The Payments Power 50 2026 Crossborder trade payment platform

Related Contents

XTransfer frames SMEs as globalisation buffer at WEF Summer Davos in Dalian

XTransfer frames SMEs as globalisation buffer at WEF Summer Davos in Dalian

XTransfer marks European milestone with strategic banking partnerships at Money20/20 Europe 2026

XTransfer marks European milestone with strategic banking partnerships at Money20/20 Europe 2026

XTransfer and Societe Generale sign MoU to streamline cross-border trade payments

XTransfer and Societe Generale sign MoU to streamline cross-border trade payments

XTransfer and BBVA sign MoU to advance cross-border payments in Latin America and Europe

XTransfer and BBVA sign MoU to advance cross-border payments in Latin America and Europe

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer PMI shows emerging markets driving export growth

XTransfer PMI shows emerging markets driving export growth

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

IVECO and PETRONAS renew commercial vehicle innovation partnership

IVECO and PETRONAS renew commercial vehicle innovation partnership

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

SINEXCEL enters Japan's frequency regulation market

SINEXCEL enters Japan's frequency regulation market

Study: 53% of employers can't find AI-ready graduates

Study: 53% of employers can't find AI-ready graduates

WuXi Biologics facility secures FDA approval for autoimmune drug

WuXi Biologics facility secures FDA approval for autoimmune drug

Danfoss signs deal to acquire Alfagomma

Danfoss signs deal to acquire Alfagomma

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020