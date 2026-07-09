Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

July 09, 2026 | 12:22
(0) user say
Argent Plastic Surgery marked its third anniversary by relocating to a larger, purpose-built clinic at Mount Alvernia, designed to improve patient comfort with dedicated space for younger patients.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2026 - Argent Plastic Surgery has relocated to a new, purpose-built clinic at Mount Alvernia Hospital, Medical Centre A, 820 Thomson Road #03-07. The move marks the practice's third anniversary and brings paediatric and adult plastic and reconstructive surgery together within a single, considered space.

Argent Plastic Surgery Clinic Front Desk
Argent Plastic Surgery Clinic Front Desk

A Larger Space, and More Room to Care

The new clinic broadens the range of care available and has been designed with careful attention to how patients feel while they are there. At its heart is a comfortable, welcoming waiting space designed for both children and their parents. A dedicated children's play corner gives younger patients somewhere to feel at ease before their procedure and provides the children of adult patients with a place of their own while a parent is being seen. Adults have a separate waiting area, arranged for privacy and quiet, so that a personal decision can be weighed calmly and in comfort.

The relocation also introduces an in-clinic day-procedure room, enabling suitable minor procedures to be carried out on site. Consultation, procedure and recovery can therefore take place within a single location, enhancing both privacy and convenience.

This is how Argent Plastic Surgery intends to care for its patients from here, in a space shaped around their comfort rather than adapted to it.
Argent Plastic Surgery Clinic Space
Argent Plastic Surgery Clinic Space

https://www.argentplasticsurgery.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Argent Plastic Surgery

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Argent Plastic Surgery Plastic Surgery Clinic Mount Alvernia Clinic

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

Argent Plastic Surgery relocates to larger Mount Alvernia clinic

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

Aurora Mobile showcases AI-first customer engagement platform in Hong Kong

Cambodian school wins US$15,000 AIA sustainability award

Cambodian school wins US$15,000 AIA sustainability award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020