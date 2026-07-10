TCL Industries and Hutchison Ports sign green supply chain MoU

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - At the Shenzhen Port Global Supply Chain High-Quality Development Conference 2026, TCL Industries, a global leader in consumer electronics, and Hutchison Ports Holdings Limited (Hutchison Ports), the world's leading port investor, developer, and operator, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Guided by the shared vision of "Benefitting from New APEC Opportunities, Forging a New Future for Port and Shipping Cooperation", the two parties will establish a closer strategic partnership. Focusing on carbon reduction and digital transformation, TCL Industries and Hutchison Ports will leverage their respective strengths in smart technology, new energy, and global port networks to jointly drive green and sustainable development across the global shipping and logistics sectors.

Serena Chen, Deputy General Manager, Global Logistics Center, TCL Industries (first from left) and Ken Chou, Group Commercial Director of Hutchison Ports (first from right), signed the MoU under the witness of Weiguo Shi, Vice President of TCL Industries (second from left) and Eric Ip, Group Managing Director (second from right).

Exploring Emission Reduction Opportunities: Jointly researching carbon reduction solutions across the logistics supply chain to collaboratively address the challenges of global climate change.

Planning and Developing Green Port Infrastructure: Integrating cutting-edge clean energy and energy-saving technologies to co-develop next-generation green ports, thereby reducing the overall environmental footprint of port operations.

Accelerating Comprehensive Digital Transformation: Leveraging big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimise the synergistic efficiency of the port and logistics ecosystem, empowering green initiatives through digital technology.

At a time when global supply chains face the dual demands of environmental challenges and efficiency upgrades, this cross-sector collaboration serves as a significant benchmark for the industry. Under the MoU, the parties plan to engage in deep exchange, cooperation, and knowledge-sharing across three core areas:Weiguo Shi, Vice President of TCL Industries, said "This powerful partnership with Hutchison Ports represents a major milestone in our mission to empower the global shipping and logistics ecosystem through intelligent technology and new energy solutions. We will fully leverage our deep expertise in digital transformation and clean energy to work alongside Hutchison Ports, driving the entire industry towards a higher-quality, more sustainable new era."Eric Ip, Group Managing Director of Hutchison Ports, said "We are delighted to enter into this forward-looking strategic partnership with TCL Industries. Hutchison Ports is committed to leading the green transition of the port industry. By joining forces with TCL Industries, we look forward to accelerating the integration of green infrastructure and digital technologies, ultimately providing more sustainable and intelligent solutions for our customers and global supply chains."The signing of this MoU marks a solid step forward for TCL Industries and Hutchison Ports in addressing the sustainability challenges of global supply chains. Moving forward, both parties will establish regular communication mechanisms to steadily advance and implement their shared objectives, contributing to the development of a zero-carbon, smart global logistics ecosystem.

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