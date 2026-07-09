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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CUKTECH hosts first Charge and Connect event in Vietnam

July 09, 2026 | 12:13
(0) user say
CUKTECH held its first Charge and Connect event at The VIBES Events and Dining in Ho Chi Minh City, introducing its next-generation charging ecosystem to the Vietnamese market.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 July 2026 - Technology brand CUKTECH successfully hosted its first "Charge & Connect" event at The VIBES Events & Dining, officially introducing its next-generation charging ecosystem to the Vietnamese market. The event brought together company representatives, media professionals, technology reviewers, and industry partners, marking an important milestone in CUKTECH's expansion strategy in Vietnam.

1

A Vision Built on Innovation

The event opened with a keynote by Eric Wang, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of CUKTECH, who shared the brand's global vision and product roadmap for Southeast Asia, with Vietnam identified as one of its key strategic markets.

Eric Wang highlighted CUKTECH's continuous investment in research and development (R&D) to solve the everyday challenges faced by modern consumers, including slow charging speeds, limited product innovation, and the increasing need for reliable, high-performance charging solutions that support multiple devices simultaneously. By combining advanced charging technologies with user-focused design, CUKTECH aims to deliver a faster, safer, and more intelligent charging experience.

Real-World Experience from Technology Reviewer Hung Khuc

One of the event's highlights was a sharing session by Hung Khuc, one of Vietnam's leading technology reviewers, who discussed his hands-on experience using CUKTECH products in his daily work.

"As a content creator who frequently shoots outdoors, I need charging devices that are both powerful and reliable. What impressed me most about CUKTECH's power banks and chargers is their real-world performance. They can simultaneously fast charge my MacBook Pro, smartphone, and camera at full speed without power drops or interruptions."

To promote transparency and foster closer engagement with the local technology community, the event concluded with an extensive media Q&A session. Eric Wang, together with CUKTECH's product research and quality management teams, addressed questions on product localization, international safety standards, the brand's one-for-one warranty policy, and future product development plans.

More than a product launch, Charge & Connect represents CUKTECH's official step toward establishing a lasting presence in Vietnam. By combining cutting-edge charging technology, award-winning design, and a strong focus on user experience, CUKTECH is committed to delivering premium charging solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

As the brand continues to expand its product ecosystem, CUKTECH aims to become a trusted technology partner for Vietnamese users while helping shape the future of premium charging accessories in the market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CUKTECH

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
CUKTECH Charge and Connect CUKTECH Charge Connect Vietnamese market event Technology brand CUKTECH

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