HMG and OncoCare sign Pan-Asian cancer care agreement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 July 2026 - HealthMutual Group (HMG), a leading healthcare management group in the Asia-Pacific region, and OncoCare , a subsidiary of the internationally renowned integrated oncology-focused group Tamarind Health, officially signed a Pan-Asian Strategic Cooperation Agreement today. This agreement represents a significant milestone, building upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both parties last November. It expands the service scope from its initial focus on local medical services in Hong Kong to fully enabling HMG's clients to access OncoCare's top-tier oncology teams and professional nursing services across the Pan-Asian region. This premium healthcare offering spans a comprehensive, full-cycle, one-stop quality medical care model—including early screening, multidisciplinary team (MDT) diagnoses, and cross-border referrals.

KC Chan, Founder of HealthMutual Group (right) and Lim Eng Seng, Group CEO of Tamarind Health, the parent company of OncoCare (left) at the signing ceremony.

Integrated Closed-Loop Service: From initial medical record review and cross-border "green channels" to clinical treatment and financial settlement, patients will experience seamless services within the joint management system of HMG and OncoCare. Coupled with transparent medical billing, this ensures the highest standard of medical quality control.

Cross-Border Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) Diagnosis: Using OncoCare's Singapore headquarters, its Hong Kong flagship centers in Central and Tsim Sha Tsui, and its Malaysia branch as central hubs, the ecosystem brings together experienced specialists from all three regions to provide international-grade second medical opinions for cancer patients in need.

Seamless Network Integration & Financial Transparency: HMG's 700,000+ clients can instantly connect with OncoCare's healthcare teams. Furthermore, both parties have introduced personalised treatment plans for common cancers, offering clear financial predictability and budget protection.

HMG and OncoCare will join hands to build a "Pan-Asian Closed-Loop Medical Ecosystem", providing one-stop, full-cycle care for cross-border cancer patients. Pictured at the signing ceremony are (from left to right): Keith Mo, General Manager of OncoCare (Hong Kong); Lim Eng Seng, Group CEO of Tamarind Health, the parent company of OncoCare; KC Chan, Founder of HMG; and Ms. Virginia Wong, HMG Chief Customer Services Officer.

HMG is a premier leader in healthcare management in the Asia-Pacific sector, having established an extensive and mature multinational medical network across the region. The group has long been dedicated to optimizing medical administration and claims processes through digital transformation and cutting-edge technology. Serving over 700,000 clients of its insurance partners, HMG provides comprehensive, transparent, and high-quality healthcare solutions. In 2025 alone, the total medical expenses processed through HMG exceeded HKD 150 million.OncoCare is a leading private oncology institution that firmly believes in and practises "patient centric" care. Its aim is to add years and quality of life to all patients through highly efficient, knowledge-based integrated cancer diagnosis and personalised treatment. OncoCare brings together a team of clinical oncologists, and in combination with the robust specialist network of Tamarind Specialists, a member of the same group in Hong Kong, provides patients with medical services across fields such as colorectal surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, breast surgery, respiratory medicine, and family medicine. Patients have access to cross-disciplinary medical assessments, precision cancer treatment plans and personalised cancer care, ensuring they and their families receive the most reassuring support during challenging times.The core highlight of this Pan-Asian Strategic Cooperation Agreement lies in the deep integration of HMG's pan-Asian service network with OncoCare's Asia-leading oncology expertise. Together, they will build Asia's premier "Pan-Asian Closed-Loop Medical Ecosystem." With Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia serving as the core hub locations, the key highlights include:Chan Kin-chung, Founder of HMG, stated: "We are deeply honored to partner with OncoCare. Through the Pan-Asian Closed-Loop Medical Ecosystem, we have successfully aligned top-tier resources across Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia. Clients can enjoy treatment plans jointly formulated by regional experts within a single secure and transparent system, fulfilling our highest cross-border commitment to 'patient centric' healthcare."Lim Eng Seng, Group CEO of Tamarind Health, the parent company of OncoCare, added, "As a patient centric oncology-focused group, we recognise the challenges cancer patients face in navigating increasingly complex private and cross-border healthcare systems. Through this integrated ecosystem, we will leverage the collective strengths of our multidisciplinary teams and directly managed centres across Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia to deliver seamless, high-quality cancer care. Looking ahead, we remain committed to making expert oncology services accessible anytime, anywhere, while elevating patient experience and improving treatment outcomes."Looking ahead, the Pan-Asian Closed-Loop Medical Ecosystem plans to further introduce green channels for the latest overseas medications, personalised genetic testing, and cross-border post-operative rehabilitation management, continuously pioneering a more comprehensive and forward-looking landscape for private cancer care for patients in Asia.Riau Complex Sets a New Standard for Employee Living, Supporting Asia Pacific Rayon's Workforce and Families

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