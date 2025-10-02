ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups

With GMFI as its fourth fund, ThinkZone is currently managing the most startup funds investment in Vietnam. The launch on October 1 also comes at a time when the government is calling for investments in innovation, science, and technology, underscoring ThinkZone's commitment to the country's technology development roadmap.

GMFI carries an open and ambitious vision: no industry limitations, no geographic borders.

The fund invests in startups from Pre-Seed to Series A, with check sizes of up to $1 million per company. GMFI prioritises teams with Vietnamese elements –⁠ whether in founding, operations, or market –⁠ that show strong potential for international expansion and positive social impact. Startups may receive capital either directly from GMFI or co-investments from the fund's LPs.

GMFI targets two main startup profiles. Initially, tech-driven startups are offered groundbreaking solutions to emerging market demands, while traditional businesses can apply deep tech integration to gain competitive advantages, optimise operations, and drive growth.

While GMFI remains sector-agnostic, it builds on ThinkZone's experience in core sectors like fintech and edtech –⁠ with standout portfolio companies such as GIMO, Fundiin, and Edupia. At the same time, GMFI actively seeks new opportunities in foundational areas like AI, SaaS, healthtech, and other critical technologies aligned with Vietnam's development priorities.

What truly sets GMFI apart is its open investment strategy –⁠ not only backing domestic startups but also welcoming international startups looking to expand into Vietnam.

With strong local capital and networks, GMFI serves as an efficient gateway for international companies to enter and scale in the Vietnamese market.

Backed by seasoned Vietnamese entrepreneurs with expanding business ecosystems across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, GMFI leverages local strengths to support startups far beyond just capital.

In addition to providing capital, GMFI delivers strategic advisory and hands-on support, actively connecting startups with leading corporations across Vietnam and the wider region. By leveraging these deep-rooted networks, the fund empowers startups to stand on the shoulders of giants, accelerating their growth both in the domestic market and on the international stage.

GMFI is fully backed by Vietnamese investors, demonstrating a growing level of trust and commitment from local capital into the country's tech ecosystem. This domestic force is becoming a powerful counterpart to international investors –⁠ contributing not just capital, but also market knowledge and business networks to help Vietnamese startups thrive on the global stage.

