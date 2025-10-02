Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups

October 02, 2025 | 09:53
(0) user say
ThinkZone has announced the launch of Global Minds Fund I (GMFI),⁠ a venture capital fund that connects resources from Vietnam’s top entrepreneurs and corporations with the next generation of tech startups
ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups

With GMFI as its fourth fund, ThinkZone is currently managing the most startup funds investment in Vietnam. The launch on October 1 also comes at a time when the government is calling for investments in innovation, science, and technology, underscoring ThinkZone's commitment to the country's technology development roadmap.

GMFI carries an open and ambitious vision: no industry limitations, no geographic borders.

The fund invests in startups from Pre-Seed to Series A, with check sizes of up to $1 million per company. GMFI prioritises teams with Vietnamese elements –⁠ whether in founding, operations, or market –⁠ that show strong potential for international expansion and positive social impact. Startups may receive capital either directly from GMFI or co-investments from the fund's LPs.

GMFI targets two main startup profiles. Initially, tech-driven startups are offered groundbreaking solutions to emerging market demands, while traditional businesses can apply deep tech integration to gain competitive advantages, optimise operations, and drive growth.

While GMFI remains sector-agnostic, it builds on ThinkZone's experience in core sectors like fintech and edtech –⁠ with standout portfolio companies such as GIMO, Fundiin, and Edupia. At the same time, GMFI actively seeks new opportunities in foundational areas like AI, SaaS, healthtech, and other critical technologies aligned with Vietnam's development priorities.

What truly sets GMFI apart is its open investment strategy –⁠ not only backing domestic startups but also welcoming international startups looking to expand into Vietnam.

With strong local capital and networks, GMFI serves as an efficient gateway for international companies to enter and scale in the Vietnamese market.

Backed by seasoned Vietnamese entrepreneurs with expanding business ecosystems across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, GMFI leverages local strengths to support startups far beyond just capital.

In addition to providing capital, GMFI delivers strategic advisory and hands-on support, actively connecting startups with leading corporations across Vietnam and the wider region. By leveraging these deep-rooted networks, the fund empowers startups to stand on the shoulders of giants, accelerating their growth both in the domestic market and on the international stage.

GMFI is fully backed by Vietnamese investors, demonstrating a growing level of trust and commitment from local capital into the country's tech ecosystem. This domestic force is becoming a powerful counterpart to international investors –⁠ contributing not just capital, but also market knowledge and business networks to help Vietnamese startups thrive on the global stage.

Sandbox and governance keys for Vietnam's startups Sandbox and governance keys for Vietnam's startups

The young business community and tech startups have highlighted two vital factors to build a new generation of enterprises in Vietnam: a regulatory sandbox and stronger corporate governance.
Startup ecosystem in healthy stability Startup ecosystem in healthy stability

Thanks to government support and a rapidly growing innovation ecosystem, a substantial number of Vietnamese startups may be able to scale regionally and go global.
Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential Vietnamese firms accelerate AI adoption amid untapped potential

While AI adoption growing is among Vietnamese businesses, many are not yet using its full potential, highlighting opportunities for deeper integration.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Global Minds Fund Venture capital fund tech startups ThinkZone

Related Contents

Technology startups betting big on Vietnamese landscape

Technology startups betting big on Vietnamese landscape

Startups ponder moves during fundraising scarcity

Startups ponder moves during fundraising scarcity

Decoding preferences of investors in tech startups

Decoding preferences of investors in tech startups

Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN

Tech startups stay safe bet in ASEAN

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Stormy Skies Push Chubb Travel Policy Sales Up 60 Per Cent

Stormy Skies Push Chubb Travel Policy Sales Up 60 Per Cent

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre

Private sector proposes $10 billion international maritime centre

VinFast India joins forces with State Bank of India for EV financing

VinFast India joins forces with State Bank of India for EV financing

KMS Technology unifies brand to accelerate innovation

KMS Technology unifies brand to accelerate innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020