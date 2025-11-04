Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate secures Series C funding

November 04, 2025 | 11:26
(0) user say
Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate has raised new Series C funding to accelerate growth, expand its offerings, and strengthen its position in the market.
Vietnamese fashion brand Coolmate secures Series C funding

On November 3, Coolmate, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand in Vietnam, announced the successful completion of its Series C funding round, led by Vertex Growth Fund and joined by Cool Japan Fund, YoungOne CVC, and existing investors Vertex Ventures SEA & India and Kairous Capital.

Vertex Growth Fund is a growth-stage venture capital fund backed by Vertex Holdings, a Temasek subsidiary; Cool Japan Fund is a government-backed Japanese investment fund; and YoungOne CVC is the corporate venture arm of Youngone, a global manufacturer of sports and outdoor apparel.

The participation of world-class investors and the continued support from existing shareholders is a strong vote of confidence in Coolmate’s execution capability and long-term commitment to sustainable growth, despite a highly dynamic investment landscape in Vietnam.

Founded in 2019 on a D2C business model, Coolmate has built an optimised technology-enabled local supply chain to deliver high-quality products at accessible prices with exceptional customer service. Over the past six years, more than 5 million orders have been delivered across Vietnam – demonstrating the true value that a young Vietnamese brand can create.

Looking ahead to 2026–2030, this Series C round will support Coolmate’s three strategic priorities: Go Women – Go Global – Go Offline. Under the Go Women strategy, the brand launched its women’s activewear line in March, tapping into one of the fastest-growing apparel categories in Vietnam. This move expands Coolmate beyond its original positioning as a men’s brand, aiming to become a performance lifestyle brand for all, with a target of generating 40 per cent of total revenue from Women Active by 2030.

In terms of Go Global, Coolmate made its debut on Amazon US this year with a sports sock product line that quickly reached Best Seller status, surpassing 25,000 orders per month within just a few months. This success lays the foundation for regional expansion across Southeast Asia and the goal of 30 per cent international revenue by 2030.

When it comes to Go Offline, Coolmate’s offline retail strategy enables customers to experience the essence of Vietnamese quality through purposeful design, functional performance and meticulous attention to detail. Offline retail will become a critical growth pillar, contributing 40 per cent of revenue by 2030.

Amid volatile startup conditions, Coolmate stays committed to real value creation through four strategic strengths: Vietnam-based supply chain excellence; capability in performance-driven product innovation; a dynamic and deeply engaged consumer brand; and a young, ambitious, Vietnamese talent team.

These pillars form Coolmate’s core competence and the reason global investors continue to stand behind the brand through multiple funding rounds.

"Coolmate was founded with a simple belief that Vietnam can create global-standard products, designed and produced with pride at home," said Pham Chi Nhu, CEO and founder of Coolmate. "This investment allows us to amplify that belief, expand to new markets, and keep building a brand that truly represents Vietnamese innovation."

According to James Lee, general partner of Vertex Growth Fund, "Coolmate exemplifies Vietnam’s new generation of consumer brands – digitally native, vertically integrated, and globally ambitious. The company’s disciplined execution and product innovation have set strong foundations for scale. We are proud to support its vision of becoming a top performance global lifestyle brand."

MyStorage secures investment from EMIA MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

MyStorage, a tech-enabled self-storage company, has secured a multi-million-dollar investment from Emerging Markets Investment Advisers (EMIA), a Singapore-based private equity fund manager backed by leading global development finance institutions.
Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs

Southeast Asian venture capital funds have set sights on Vietnamese startups. Charles Wong, co-founder and managing partner of TNB Aura, shared with VIR’s Thanh Van the investment trends of regional funds into Vietnam.
Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups collectively raised $839 million during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a slowdown compared to previous years, according to the Southeast Asia FinTech Report released by Tracxn on October 16.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Coolmate startup Coolmate Series funding Vertex Growth Fund Cool Japan Fund YoungOne CVC Vietnamese innovation Fashion brand Vietnam

Related Contents

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

Startup ecosystem in healthy stead

Startup ecosystem in healthy stead

Tracxn report highlights Vietnam’s fast-rising startup ecosystem

Tracxn report highlights Vietnam’s fast-rising startup ecosystem

Serbiz secures pre-seed investment from Antler after igniting Vietnam's gig economy

Serbiz secures pre-seed investment from Antler after igniting Vietnam's gig economy

One ASEAN Startup Awards 2025 launched in Ho Chi Minh City

One ASEAN Startup Awards 2025 launched in Ho Chi Minh City

Latest News ⁄ Investing ⁄ M&A

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

AboitizPower to acquire 25 per cent equity stake in VPCL

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

W&J unveils budget viscometer line for factory floor

W&J unveils budget viscometer line for factory floor

ST iDirect fuels Verizon Frontline emergency upgrade

ST iDirect fuels Verizon Frontline emergency upgrade

Ping An keeps MSCI AAA ESG crown for fourth year

Ping An keeps MSCI AAA ESG crown for fourth year

ANESSA Sunshine Project lands in Singapore

ANESSA Sunshine Project lands in Singapore

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020