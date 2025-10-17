Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

October 17, 2025 | 11:41
(0) user say
Southeast Asia’s fintech startups collectively raised $839 million during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting a slowdown compared to previous years, according to the Southeast Asia FinTech Report released by Tracxn on October 16.
Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding
Techcom Securities JSC (TCBS) emerged as one of the most notable IPOs in Southeast Asia's fintech landscape

‍This marked a 39 per cent decline compared to $1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2024 and a 56% drop compared to $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2023. The figures highlight a cooling trend in regional investment after two consecutive years of higher capital inflows.‍

Seed-stage activity remains muted, with startups raising $62.3 million in the period, down 63 per cent on-year. Early-stage investments followed a similar trend, totalling $219 million in the given period, marking a sharp on-year decline of 66 per cent. Late-stage funding held steady at $558 million, matching the levels of 2024.

Despite the overall decline, the period saw steady late-stage funding, with three $100 million-plus rounds. Notable mega-rounds during the period included Thunes ($150 million, Series D), Airwallex ($150 million, Series F), and Bolttech ($147 million, Series C), underscoring strong investor backing for select growth-stage fintech players in the region.

The region also saw two IPOs in the first nine months of 2025, compared to one IPO in the same period last year. The companies that went public were Singapore-headquartered Antalpha and Vietnam's Techcom Securities JSC. Additionally, there was one new unicorn, the same as in 2024.

Fintech companies in Southeast Asia recorded 13 acquisitions, representing a 43 per cent drop from a year ago. Among the key deals, ASCENT was acquired by KFin Technologies for $34.7 million, making it the highest-valued acquisition of the period. This was followed by Coinseeker's acquisition by Titanlab for $30.0 million.

Singapore emerged as the dominant fintech hub in Southeast Asia, accounting for 84 per cent of total funding. It was followed by Jakarta, which contributed 4 per cent of the region's funding. This strengthens Singapore's position as the central hub for fintech investments in Southeast Asia.

Fintech sandbox era launched in Vietnam Fintech sandbox era launched in Vietnam

Businesses are expected to venture further into tech-led business models in Vietnam in anticipation of new incentives from major policies.
Ho Chi Minh City rises to 95th place on Global Financial Centers Index Ho Chi Minh City rises to 95th place on Global Financial Centers Index

Ho Chi Minh City has climbed three places to 95th on the latest Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI), marking its highest ranking since first entering the list in 2022.
VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs VNPAY chairman named among Top 10 Outstanding Entrepreneurs

Tran Tri Manh, chairman of the Board of Directors of VNPAY, was honored as one of the Top 10 Outstanding Vietnamese Entrepreneurs at Vietnam New Economy Forum in Hanoi on October 2.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FinTech southeast asia Vietnam IPO TCBS

Related Contents

Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs

Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs

Apple teams up with BYD to produce smart home devices in Vietnam

Apple teams up with BYD to produce smart home devices in Vietnam

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

Vietnam launches trade talks with Pakistan to boost market access

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

USSEC and VINAFIS join forces to advance sustainable aquaculture

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

IFAD and Vietnam set new course for rural development

Public investment making an impact

Public investment making an impact

Latest News ⁄ Money

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

Singapore Red Cross sends over $38,000 to support flood relief efforts in Vietnam

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

HSX launches three new indices to boost market transparency and innovation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Vietjet inspires and empowers women to soar in aviation

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020