Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tracxn report highlights Vietnam’s fast-rising startup ecosystem

August 20, 2025 | 17:21
(0) user say
Vietnam’s startup ecosystem is emerging as a regional force, backed by rising capital inflows and a growing number of unicorns.
Tracxn report highlights Vietnam’s fast-rising startup ecosystem

The country now counts more than 5,500 startups, $3.2 billion in funding, and six unicorns, according to Tracxn’s latest Vietnam Tech Startup Pulse report.

Over 60 per cent of startups were founded between 2015 and 2025, reflecting the sector’s rapid expansion. Nearly three-quarters of all-time funding, or $2.3 billion, has been secured in just the past five years, with 2021 marking a breakthrough year at $1.2 billion, led by Tiki, VNLIFE, and MoMo.

The domestic innovation landscape remains highly concentrated in the two largest cities, with Hanoi hosting 2,127 startups and Ho Chi Minh City following closely with 2,098. Together, they dominate the startup map of Vietnam, while smaller hubs such as Danang and Can Tho represent emerging centres of entrepreneurial activity. Ho Chi Minh City stands out as the top-funded city, attracting $1.8 billion in funding, powered by major fundraisers like Tiki and MoMo. Hanoi has also established itself as a key hub, securing nearly $1 billion, with VNLIFE alone accounting for more than half of that amount.

Venture capital has played a defining role in this surge, accounting for over 90 per cent of all on-year funding from 2020 to 2025 YTD. More than 290 venture firms have invested in Vietnamese startups so far, with CyberAgent Capital leading at 24 rounds, followed by Genesia Ventures and Do Ventures. Investor confidence has been further underscored by nine mega funding rounds exceeding $100 million, three of which were raised by MoMo, while Tiki, Sky Mavis, and VNLIFE also closed multiple late-stage rounds.

Vietnam has now produced six unicorns – Tiki, MoMo, Sky Mavis, VNPAY, VNLIFE, and VNG. Each has contributed uniquely to shaping the country’s digital economy. MoMo has emerged as a major player on the digital wallet scene, expanding into lending, insurance, and investments, while Sky Mavis gained global recognition through its blockchain-based gaming success, Axie Infinity. Tiki has strengthened e-commerce logistics, VNG continues to dominate the gaming sector, and VNPAY and VNLIFE have accelerated Vietnam’s shift towards cashless payments. Together, these companies represent the diversity, innovation, and scalability that define the Vietnamese startup story.

Beyond the unicorns, the ecosystem has also seen the rise of several high-growth companies that have collectively raised over $400 million. Startups such as Sendo, OnPoint, Telio, Thuocsi, and Nhi Dong 315 are expanding aggressively in e-commerce, business-to-business distribution, healthtech, and omnichannel enablement. Their growth reflects both the increasing maturity of the market and the willingness of investors to back ventures beyond the headline-making unicorns.

Vietnam’s ecosystem has also matured in terms of exits, with 76 recorded to date, including 52 acquisitions and 24 IPOs. Landmark deals, such as Central Group’s $1.05 billion joint takeover of Big C and Nguyen Kim Group, and Sea Limited’s $64 million acquisition of Foody, demonstrate how global and regional players are consolidating Vietnam’s digital and consumer markets. More recently, IPOs from BeLive Technology and TCBS signalled growing investor appetite for Vietnam’s next wave of scale-ups, particularly in fintech and digital services.

Commenting on the findings, Neha Singh, Co-founder of Tracxn, said, "Vietnam’s tech startup ecosystem has matured rapidly, driven by a mix of government support, urban innovation clusters, and a strong influx of venture capital. The emergence of multiple unicorns and billion-dollar funding years signals both local and global investor confidence. As the market continues to diversify across fintech, e-commerce, gaming, and healthcare, Vietnam is poised to be one of Southeast Asia’s most influential startup hubs."

The foundation for this growth has been built over a decade of supportive policies and ecosystem initiatives. Initiatives such as Vietnam Silicon Valley in 2013, the National Technology Innovation Fund in 2015, and Project 844, which incentivised early-stage ventures, have played a central role. The landmark 2017 Law on Support for Small and Medium Enterprises further legitimised startups as legal entities, creating the framework for today’s thriving ecosystem.

By Nguyen Thu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnam startup

Related Contents

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Gamuda Land commit long-term investment

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Vietnam’s telecom industry: the next stage of growth

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

Vietnam affirms regional leadership at Autumn Economic Forum 2025

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Raising product quality to secure Vietnam’s position in US market

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

Energy efficiency in buildings tops organisations’ infrastructure priorities

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

How smart infrastructure and digitalisation power the systemic transition

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Lawmakers split over VAT on fertilisers and animal feed

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

Kim Long deal marks turning point for Vietnam’s auto industry

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020