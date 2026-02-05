Cybersecurity Firm Marks Bangladesh Bank Heist Anniversary

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Informatix Cyber Security today marked the ten-year anniversary of the 2016 cyber incident involving the Central Bank of Bangladesh, an event widely recognized as a defining moment in the history of financial sector cybersecurity. The incident became a catalyst for global reassessment of security practices surrounding interbank financial messaging environments.

World Informatix supported incident response activities following the attack, which highlighted structural weaknesses that existed across the sector at the time. The incident prompted global reflection across financial institutions, regulators, and service providers regarding operational resilience and cyber risk in interbank payment systems.

"At that time, the financial sector was confronting a new scale of operational cyber risk in payment environments," said Rakesh Asthana, CEO at World Informatix Cyber Security. "The incident demonstrated that cyber compromise of payment infrastructure is not an IT issue but a systemic financial stability risk."

The anniversary also marks the formal introduction of World Informatix's CSP Continuous Assurance Program, designed to move institutions beyond annual assessment cycles toward year-round security validation and operational assurance in high value payment environments.

In the years following the incident, the global financial community introduced more structured security expectations, strengthened oversight models, and expanded collaboration across institutions and jurisdictions. These developments have significantly improved baseline security practices while reinforcing the importance of continuous vigilance in environments that support critical financial operations.

World Informatix continues to work with financial institutions, central banks, and international organizations on cyber resilience and operational assurance in financial messaging environments. The firm will mark the anniversary through the release of its whitepaper, The Bangladesh Bank Heist: The Decade That Changed Financial Security, examining long-term industry lessons learned and the evolution of financial sector cyber resilience.

