Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cybersecurity Firm Marks Bangladesh Bank Heist Anniversary

February 05, 2026 | 15:20
(0) user say
World Informatix reflected on the decade since the major financial cyberattack, examining lessons learned and evolving threats.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Informatix Cyber Security today marked the ten-year anniversary of the 2016 cyber incident involving the Central Bank of Bangladesh, an event widely recognized as a defining moment in the history of financial sector cybersecurity. The incident became a catalyst for global reassessment of security practices surrounding interbank financial messaging environments.

World Informatix supported incident response activities following the attack, which highlighted structural weaknesses that existed across the sector at the time. The incident prompted global reflection across financial institutions, regulators, and service providers regarding operational resilience and cyber risk in interbank payment systems.

"At that time, the financial sector was confronting a new scale of operational cyber risk in payment environments," said Rakesh Asthana, CEO at World Informatix Cyber Security. "The incident demonstrated that cyber compromise of payment infrastructure is not an IT issue but a systemic financial stability risk."

The anniversary also marks the formal introduction of World Informatix's CSP Continuous Assurance Program, designed to move institutions beyond annual assessment cycles toward year-round security validation and operational assurance in high value payment environments.

In the years following the incident, the global financial community introduced more structured security expectations, strengthened oversight models, and expanded collaboration across institutions and jurisdictions. These developments have significantly improved baseline security practices while reinforcing the importance of continuous vigilance in environments that support critical financial operations.

World Informatix continues to work with financial institutions, central banks, and international organizations on cyber resilience and operational assurance in financial messaging environments. The firm will mark the anniversary through the release of its whitepaper, The Bangladesh Bank Heist: The Decade That Changed Financial Security, examining long-term industry lessons learned and the evolution of financial sector cyber resilience.

Website: https://www.worldinformatixcs.com

Bangladesh Bank Heist Resource Page: https://www.worldinformatixcs.com/bangladesh-bank-heist

CSP Continuous Assurance Program: https://worldinformatixcs.com/swift-continuous-assurance-program/

By PR Newswire

World Informatix Cyber Security, Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
cybersecurity Bangladesh Bank

Related Contents

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

Vietnamese businesses step up plans for cybersecurity centres

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Is our security becoming a battle of AIs?

Cyberthreats targeting the 2025 holiday season

Cyberthreats targeting the 2025 holiday season

Manifesting the first line of defence in cybersecurity

Manifesting the first line of defence in cybersecurity

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Singapore businesses lead AI and data adoption but face cybersecurity challenges

Malaysian businesses embrace AI but lag in cybersecurity

Malaysian businesses embrace AI but lag in cybersecurity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Mondelez Kinh Do renews the spirit of togetherness

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Foreign-language trademarks gain traction in Vietnam

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Vietnam breaks into Top 10 countries and regions for LEED outside the US

Seafood exports rise in January

Seafood exports rise in January

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020