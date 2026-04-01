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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia for EU poultry imports

April 01, 2026 | 13:19
(0) user say
Vietnam imported more than 56,500 tonnes of poultry from the EU in 2025, making it the second-largest market in Southeast Asia after the Philippines.
Photo: Hoang Oanh
Photo: Hoang Oanh

According to data from the European Commission, Vietnam’s imports of EU poultry products, including chicken, duck, goose, and other meats, reached over 56,500 tonnes last year. In the first month of 2026 alone, Vietnam climbed to the top position in the region, consuming more than 5,300 tonnes.

Dariusz Goszczyński, a representative of the European poultry sector and chairman of the National Poultry Council Management Board under the Polish Chamber of Commerce, said businesses are increasingly interested in expanding cooperation in the Vietnamese market.

“Vietnam is one of the key markets for the European poultry industry in Asia,” he said at an event held on March 31 as part of a campaign on EU poultry.

Goszczyński expressed expectations that EU poultry consumption in Vietnam will continue to grow, with imports from Poland alone potentially reaching 45,000 tonnes per year.

Among European suppliers, Poland accounted for the largest share of exports to Vietnam, with more than 37,300 tonnes in 2025, followed by France (4,900 tonnes), Hungary (4,680 tonnes), and Italy (2,750 tonnes).

EU poultry imports into Vietnam declined during the coronavirus pandemic, averaging around 30,000 tonnes per year. However, since 2023, import volumes have nearly doubled.

“The increase in consumption reflects strong demand, with Vietnamese consumers placing greater trust in European products thanks to their strict production standards,” said Piotr Harasimowicz, head of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Vietnam.

According to agricultural market data firm Agro Monitor, the share of chicken consumption in Vietnam’s total meat consumption rose from 29 per cent in 2022 to 33 per cent in 2024.

Meanwhile, per capita consumption of chicken and duck eggs stands at around 198 eggs per year, still below the global average of 250-300 eggs, indicating further growth potential for both domestic production and imports.

Philippines bans poultry imports from Japan EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment EU to mobilise over $1 billion for major infrastructure projects in Vietnam Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development India-Vietnam pharmaceutical ties strengthen at Hanoi business meet

By Thai An

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TagTag:
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