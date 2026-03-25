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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment

March 25, 2026 | 09:00
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The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has launched the 17th edition of its Whitebook, a flagship publication supporting the effective deployment of landmark EU investments in the country.
EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment

The launch took place on March 24 at the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum in Hanoi.

The 2026 edition, titled "Reform & Uplift: A New Era for Vietnam in the Global Economy", offers a structured set of policy recommendations rooted in business realities. The insights are designed to complement the government's reform efforts in building a transparent, predictable, and efficient regulatory environment to translate investment commitments into tangible socioeconomic outcomes.

Global competitiveness is no longer driven by cost alone, the publication states. Today’s investors increasingly prioritise regulatory clarity, administrative efficiency, and compliance with environmental, social, and governance standards. As Vietnam attracts more strategic capital flows, the challenge is shifting from the pursuit of growth towards a development model is sustainable, predictable and efficiently implemented.

Drawing on the collective expertise of EuroCham sector committees, the 2026 Whitebook provides a roadmap to ensure Vietnam captures the momentum of European investment. With European capital poised to accelerate infrastructure, energy transition, and digital development, the focus has shifted from intent to execution. The Whitebook addresses operational delays that could stall major projects, advocating for transparent and predictable frameworks to deploy capital at scale across provinces.

“We are entering a high-stakes global environment where investment follows clarity, consistency, and trust,” said EuroCham chairman Bruno Jaspaert. “Vietnam has made bold strides in infrastructure and administrative reform. The next step is consistent implementation. The 2026 Whitebook is our compass to ensuring these multi-billion-euro commitments translate into on-the-ground reality, securing Vietnam's position in the global value chains.”

The Whitebook outlines policy recommendations that EuroCham says are designed to deliver measurable impact. A central pillar of this effort is the Must-Win Battles initiative, which focuses on reforms with potential for immediate results.

Over the past year, EuroCham reports that 10 of its policy recommendations have been fully adopted, seven partially adopted, and 22 remain under active consideration. These have contributed to reforms including more accessible visa policies, streamlined work permit procedures, and more efficient on-the-spot import and export mechanisms, according to the chamber.

Meanwhile, EuroCham will hold a Whitebook Dialogue Week, a series of industry-specific discussions with Vietnamese government counterparts across relevant ministries. The chamber said the dialogues aim to reflect the experience of its 1,400 member companies through its 20 sector committees, positioning the Whitebook as a platform for ongoing collaboration rather than a static document.

"Transformative reform is complex and demands time," said Jaspaert. "But our practical partnership with the Vietnamese government is working. Vietnam has the strategic location, strong fundamentals, and clear vision for growth. Our role is to help ensure the frameworks keep pace with that ambition. When the environment is right, investment accelerates."

EuroCham launches 2025 edition of its Whitebook EuroCham launches 2025 edition of its Whitebook

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) launched the 2025 edition of its Whitebook on April 11 amid the newly imposed tariffs and heightened geopolitical volatility.
EU to mobilise over $1 billion for major infrastructure projects in Vietnam EU to mobilise over $1 billion for major infrastructure projects in Vietnam

The European Union has launched a $46.4 million Sustainable Transport Development Fund to support large-scale infrastructure projects in Vietnam, with plans to mobilise additional financing from banks and private partners.
Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development Vietnam and EU seek to strengthen ties in transport infrastructure and urban development

Vietnam and the EU will enhance cooperation in transport infrastructure and sustainable urban development in the future, a meeting has heard.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
eurocham Whitebook 2026 European investment FDI european investors European companies EU and Vietnam EVFTA

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