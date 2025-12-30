T&T Group brings Savan 1 Wind Power Plant online in Laos

On December 26, 48 wind turbines at the Savan 1 Wind Power Plant – a renewable energy project invested and developed by T&T Group in Laos – commenced commercial operation, bringing clean electricity to Vietnam.

Located in Savannakhet province, the Savan 1 Wind Power Plant is the largest onshore wind power project that T&T Group has ever invested in, marking the group's first step in its cross-border energy strategy. With a total installed capacity of up to 495 MW and a total investment of approximately $768 million, the Savan 1 Wind Power Plant is expected to become one of the prestigious renewable energy ventures in the energy cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

The venture was granted a concession contract to T&T Group by the Lao Ministry of Planning and Investment starting in January 2025. Under this contract, the Lao government agreed to allow Savan 1 Wind Power Company Limited (a member of T&T Group) to design, build, own, and operate the project for a period of 25 years to export and sell electricity to Vietnam.

According to the plan, phase 1 of the project has an installed capacity of 300 MW, with a total investment of over $490 million. In August 2024, the prime minister approved a policy to import electricity from the Savan 1 Wind Power Plant to Vietnam. A power purchase agreement with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has also been signed, creating a legal basis for electricity from the venture to be integrated into the Vietnamese power system.

Savan 1 Wind Power Company Limited has also signed a financing arrangement agreement for the project with MB Bank. According to this agreement, MB Bank is the lead bank committed to successfully arranging and allocating the entire financing package for the investor to implement phase 1. In addition, the general contractor for the project is the IPC E&C-GEDI consortium.

Immediately after receiving the concession contract, T&T Group constructed a 220 kV transmission line over 50 km long from the power plant to the waiting pylons on the Vietnamese side. The transmission line was completed by the end of August, creating a "lifeline" to bring clean electricity to the country.

"The official commercial operation of the Savan 1 Wind Power Plant is a significant milestone, creating a foundation for T&T Group to continue researching and implementing sustainable and efficient cross-border clean energy projects in the next phase; gradually realising the goal of making T&T Group a leading energy developer in Vietnam," emphasised a representative of T&T Group.

Over the years, cooperation in the energy sector, especially electricity, between Vietnam and Laos has been strengthened. The two countries have accelerated cooperation by signing numerous deals and energy cooperation activities, with a focus on the Electricity-Coal Purchase Agreement between the two governments to promote infrastructure connectivity, develop energy projects, and enhance electricity exchange.

Against this backdrop, the implementation and commercial operation of the Savan 1 Wind Power Plant demonstrates that bilateral cooperation agreements are gradually being concretised through effective and sustainable projects.

