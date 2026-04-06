Outbound investments accelerate in Q1

According to the Ministry of Finance, in the first quarter of this year, 48 new overseas ventures were licensed with a total registered capital of 597.2 million, up 2.6 times on-year. Also, four ventures adjusted capital with an additional sum of $22.8 million, 4.3 times higher than last year’s period.

Vietnam’s total outbound investments, including newly registered and adjusted capital, reach nearly $620 million in the January – March period, an increase of 2.6 times from a year earlier.

By sector, the outbound investments are mainly concentrated in infrastructure and technical services. Among them, electricity, gas, hot water, steam, and air-conditioning production and distribution took the lead with $163.8 million, representing 26.4 per cent of the total sum.

Next is the construction sector with $150.9 million, making up 24.3 per cent. The transportation and warehousing sector followed behind with $149.2 million, accounting for 24.1 per cent.

Over the past three months, 28 countries and territories received Vietnamese investments. Laos topped the list with $176.7 million, accounting for 28.5 per cent of the total sum. Kyrgyzstan ranked second with $149.9 million, or 24.2 per cent. It was followed by the UK with $82.8 million, Angola with $30 million, the Netherlands with $29.4 million, and Sweden with $28.5 million.

Despite the global headwinds, Vietnamese companies continue to accelerate overseas investments in the beginning months of the year, especially in infrastructure, energy, and logistics. They aim to seek new growth opportunities and diversify markets amidst the fiercer competition in the domestic market.

Vietnamese investors pour nearly $847 million into overseas markets in nine months In the first nine months of 2025, Vietnamese outbound investment reached $846.8 million, 4.5 times higher than the same period last year.

Vietnam’s outbound investment surges as foreign inflows remain resilient Vietnam's outward investment surged in 2025, driven by a sharp rise in newly licensed projects and expanded capital commitments overseas.