First Vietnamese law firm establishes office in the US

The move marks a notable milestone as ASL LAW becomes the first Vietnamese law firm to set up an office in the US, representing a strategic step in the internationalisation of Vietnam’s legal services sector.

ASL LAW leaders present the appointment decision to the Head of the firm’s US Office

The firm aims not only to serve Vietnamese clients, but also to extend its legal services to businesses across ASEAN and wider Asia with legal needs in the US market.

ASL LAW Pllc will headquarter at 3800 American Blvd. West, Suite 1500-8005, Bloomington, Minnesota 55431, with business registration number 16-31206600021. The establishment of a US legal entity reflects the firm’s long-term vision to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s largest legal and commercial markets.

In tandem with the launch of ASL LAW, the firm has appointed a US-qualified lawyer as head of its US office. The appointment is expected to ensure that advisory services are delivered in full compliance with federal and state regulations, while enhancing the firm’s capacity to handle complex legal matters arising from cross-border transactions.

The US office will develop and provide ASL LAW’s full range of core practice areas. These include inbound and outbound investment advisory; corporate advisory and M&A; international trade; corporate restructuring; dispute resolution and arbitration; contract drafting and cross-border transactions; intellectual property protection and enforcement; technology transfer; import-export advisory; as well as legal services related to company formation, governance, and business operations in the United States.

The firm’s presence in the US is expected to strengthen its ability to support Vietnamese and ASEAN enterprises expanding into the American market, while also enhancing advisory services for US and international investors conducting business in Vietnam.

As Vietnam-US economic relations continue to deepen, demand for legal services in foreign investment, international trade, regulatory compliance, and asset protection is rising. Legal experts note that the direct presence of a Vietnamese law firm in the US could help bridge differences between legal systems and facilitate smoother operations for multinational businesses.

The establishment of ASL LAW underscores the firm’s strategy of building an integrated international legal platform. Before its US expansion, ASL LAW had established a presence in Singapore, signalling its ambition to deliver services in line with global standards and accompany Vietnamese and ASEAN enterprises in their international growth strategies.