Vietnamese businesses diversify amid global trade shifts

Lat year, a number of Vietnamese firms ramped up their operations in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia. VinFast inaugurated its electric vehicle facility in Subang, West Java, while Xanh SM entered the market with electric taxi services as part of Vingroup’s broader regional push. At the same time, FPT is strengthening its presence in Indonesia by expanding technology partnerships and digital transformation services.

Indonesia represents a high-growth opportunity for Vietnamese small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). As the largest ecommerce market in Southeast Asia, Indonesia accounts for more than half of total online business volume within the ASEAN bloc. Vietnam ranks as the third-largest e-commerce market in Southeast Asia, with the fastest growth rate, expanding beyond 25 per cent annually in 2025, as Vietnamese sellers increasingly scale cross-border operations and expand regionally.

In an increasingly polarised world, market diversification has become a strategic imperative rather than a choice. Against this backdrop, Vietnam is negotiating new trade agreements with partners in Latin America, the Middle East, and Pakistan to broaden export opportunities for domestic companies. One such market is Mexico, a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership alongside Vietnam.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Mexico is Vietnam's second-largest Latin American trading partner, and Vietnam ranks Mexico's eighth-largest Asian partner. Some critical Vietnamese products like electronics, textiles, coffee, plastics are increasingly sourced by major Latin American retailers, with Mexico's large retail chains seeking Vietnamese suppliers at sourcing events. Vietnam-Mexico bilateral trade reached $5.9 billion in the first nine months of 2025 (up 24.2 per cent), reflecting the growing volume of cross-border transactions.

In response to growing cross-border demand, Payoneer launched local collection capabilities in Indonesia and Mexico. These capabilities build on Payoneer’s existing local collection infrastructure across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, helping customers access new demand and expand in fast-growing, strategic trade corridors.

Mexican and Indonesian local collection services are now rolling out to Payoneer customers around the world, including those in Vietnam. These enable customers from high-growth markets to transact with buyers and ecommerce platforms, such as Amazon Mexico, Walmart, and Shopee, supporting smoother entry into new growth markets.

Nagesh Devata, senior vice president of Asia-Pacific at Payoneer said, “Vietnamese businesses have demonstrated exceptional agility in scaling cross-border operations. Our continued investment in local collection capabilities, including recent expansions in Mexico and Indonesia, strengthens the infrastructure that Vietnamese sellers need to collect funds locally, manage transactions efficiently across multiple markets, and accelerate their global growth.”

Vietnam is targeting export growth of around 15–16 per cent this year as it seeks to support economic expansion in the first year of its new five-year socioeconomic development plan. Under this target, total export turnover is expected to reach approximately $546–550 billion, implying average monthly exports of about $45–46 billion.

Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV and member of the Prime Minister's Policy Advisory Council said, “Vietnam needs to diversify markets worldwide and make effective use of free trade agreements, while boosting service exports, particularly in logistics and tourism. At the same time, it is essential to enhance trade promotion, build a strong national brand, and strengthen public–private cooperation in market development.”

“Another strategy is to accelerate digital transformation in international trade through e-commerce and business-to-business platforms to help SMEs access customers more effectively.”

Vietnam to lead trade growth in ASEAN Despite tariff headwinds, Vietnam remains among ASEAN’s top export growth performers, supporting expectations of robust gains in employment and wages.

E-commerce market undergoes transformation amid rising competition and regulation Intensifying competition and tighter regulations reshaped Vietnam's e-commerce market in 2025, according to the Vietnam Tech & Venture Capital Outlook 2025 report by VinVentures released on January 2.