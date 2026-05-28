Thailand's NIA positions SITE 2026 as a regional innovation and investment platform

global forums and thought-leadership sessions,

showcases of 100 future-focused startups,

100 market-ready innovations,

startup pitching opportunities,

Business Matching sessions,

an International Pavilion,

youth innovation platforms through Startup Thailand League,

and cross-disciplinary collaboration through SYNC Design & Innovation and Maker Faire Bangkok.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2026 - The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), or NIA, under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), has officially launched SITE 2026. Organized under the concept "Global Innovation Impact: The Year of Investment," the event is elevated to serve as a tangible platform of opportunities, bridging Thai innovations with global capital, partners, and networks.The expo will take place from June 25 – 27, 2026, at Paragon Hall, expanding its footprint to cover Nex Hall on the 5th floor and the SCBx Next Stage on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon to accommodate the continuously growing activities and collaborative networks.According to Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA, the goal is to create a platform where opportunity meets capital, and innovation meets global partners. In her view, innovation impact is no longer defined by novelty alone, but by the value it creates and the measurable outcomes it can deliver.That shift matters in the current regional context. For Thailand, the conversation is no longer only about building promising startups. It is about making innovation more investable, more connected, and more capable of generating real outcomes across business and society.NIA has framed SITE 2026 around several strategic drivers, including future-focused technologies, investment-readiness innovation, global connectivity, multiplier effects across the economy, and stronger strategic alliances. Together, these are intended to help position Thailand more visibly within the regional and global innovation landscape.The investment angle is especially significant. NIA's latest figures indicate that startup investment in Thailand reached approximately USD 120 million in 2025, while capital ready to be deployed within Thailand's innovation ecosystem exceeded USD 1 billion. Against that backdrop, SITE 2026 is being presented as a timely platform to connect investable innovation with available capital in a more deliberate and market-oriented way.From a programme perspective, SITE 2026 is structured to appeal not only to startups, but also to investors, corporates, and innovation leaders looking for deal flow, market signals, and partnership opportunities. Key features include:For investors and business decision-makers, the strongest draw may be the event's ambition to function as a real investment marketplace. SITE 2026 is designed to bring Thai startups together with venture capital firms, corporate venture capital arms, international investors, and strategic business partners in one integrated venue. It also opens broader regional connectivity through participation and collaboration from countries including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.That positioning was echoed during the event's launch discussion, where speakers from government, innovation finance, venture capital, and the startup community shared a common view: innovation today must lead to measurable outcomes— not only in technology development, but in market access, business competitiveness, funding, and international growth.For Thailand, that means strengthening its role not simply as a place where innovation happens, but as a market where innovation can be funded, scaled, and connected internationally.For regional investors, corporates, and ecosystem leaders, SITE 2026 offers a closer look at how Thailand is attempting to move in that direction.SITE 2026 will be held from 25–27 June 2026 at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, Bangkok. Admission is free of charge. More information and registration are available at site.nia.or.th.Exploring Thailand's Next Wave of Investable InnovationSITE 2026 brings together startups, investors, corporates, and global partners on one platform to explore business opportunity, market-ready innovation, and cross-border collaboration.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.