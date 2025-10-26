72 nations sign landmark Hanoi cybercrime convention

The signing ceremony and high-level conference wrapped up on October 26 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi, with representatives from 72 countries signing the convention – a landmark step towards establishing a unified international legal framework to combat cybercrime.

General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security. Photo: Ministry of Public Security

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang said that the Hanoi Convention reflects a shared vision, responsibility, and collective effort by the international community towards a secure, trustworthy, and human-centred cyberspace.

According to Minister Quang, the conference highlighted three key outcomes. The first, the Convention serves as a strategic and historic step establishing a legal foundation for international cooperation while encouraging multilateralism and respect for national sovereignty.

Second, the strong presence of participating countries and organisations demonstrated global unity and political will in combating cybercrime.

Finally, the convention’s successful adoption reaffirmed the United Nations’ central role in addressing global challenges and the international community’s confidence in Vietnam’s growing reputation and leadership in cybersecurity.

“Vietnam considers cybersecurity and cybercrime prevention fundamental to safeguarding digital sovereignty, privacy, and human rights,” Minister Quang stated. “We are fully committed to implementing the convention’s obligations, strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, and working closely with all member states to ensure a safe and sustainable cyberspace.”

Photo: Phuong Hoa

John Brandolino, director of the Division for Treaty Affairs at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said the event marked the culmination of a journey that began in 2019 when the UN General Assembly established a special committee to draft the Convention. He praised the Hanoi meetings for maintaining the inclusive and comprehensive spirit of the negotiations.

“The Hanoi Convention opens the door to a safer and fairer future for everyone, both in the real world and online,” Brandolino noted. He added that the next crucial step is to bring the Convention into force through continued global cooperation.