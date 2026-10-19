Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam and Switzerland to deepen financial cooperation

October 19, 2026 | 13:24
(0) user say
On October 18, at the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Deputy Minister Le Tan Can met with a delegation from Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, accompanied by Swiss businesses and led by State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda, as part of Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam and Switzerland seek to deepen investment protection and financial cooperation
Photo: Duc Minh

Also attending the meeting were Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Pietro Lazzeri, representatives of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, the Swiss Business Association, and leaders of investment funds, insurance institutions, and major Swiss corporations.

Deputy Minister Can warmly welcomed the delegation and praised the positive contributions made by Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research to strengthening economic, trade, investment, and development cooperation between the two countries.

The MoF viewed the meeting as an opportunity to discuss key areas of cooperation, particularly negotiations and the signing of a new Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement, as well as directions for more effective development cooperation programmes.

State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda emphasised the central role of the private sector in Switzerland’s development model.

She described Swiss investment in Vietnam as “smart investment,” characterised by a high level of innovation and closely linked to technology transfer and the development of a highly skilled local workforce.

Regarding the new Bilateral Investment Protection Agreement, which is intended to replace the agreement signed in 1992, Deputy Minister Can said that both sides had made significant progress on its scope of application, investment protection standards, and investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms.

State Secretary Artieda outlined proposals to update the agreement in line with modern standards, including provisions on sustainable development, responsible business conduct, and anti-corruption.

Vietnam and Switzerland seek to deepen investment protection and financial cooperation
Photo: Duc Minh

Deputy Minister Can proposed that negotiations continue in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect to reconcile the interests of both sides. The two parties are expected to hold direct negotiations on October 30, 2026, to narrow their remaining differences.

Ambassador Pietro Lazzeri stated that Vietnam was a top priority in Switzerland’s economic development policy. Over the past 25 years, Swiss development assistance to Vietnam has not only increased in value but has also shifted significantly towards trade and investment cooperation.

Since 1992, Switzerland has provided nearly CHF 630 million ($765 million) in official development assistance to Vietnam, equivalent to approximately $690 million.

For 2025-2028, the Swiss government has committed to providing approximately CHF 45-55 million ($55-67 million) in non-refundable aid, focusing on three main pillars: sustainable trade and innovation; sustainable public finance and private-sector finance; and climate-resilient industry and agriculture, alongside urban development.

Switzerland has also pledged to continue supporting Vietnam in its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, become a high-income country by 2045, and align with the standards of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

To deepen financial cooperation, Deputy Minister Can proposed several priority areas for collaboration in the coming period.

Expanding investment in key sectors: Switzerland is encouraged to increase investment in banking and finance, high technology, biotechnology, clean energy, and the green transition, while supporting Vietnamese businesses in integrating more deeply into global value chains.

Cooperation in developing an International Financial Centre (IFC): Vietnam hopes Switzerland will share its experience in capital market management, green finance, and fintech, while encouraging Swiss financial institutions to participate in developing Vietnam’s IFC.

Strengthening trade and investment promotion: Both countries will seek to enhance connections between their business communities while facilitating opportunities for Vietnamese companies to explore investment prospects in Switzerland.

Vietnam and Switzerland seek to deepen investment protection and financial cooperation
Photo: Duc Minh

Vietnam’s MoF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Swiss investors and providing a favourable, transparent business and investment environment. Relevant departments will work closely with the Swiss Embassy to translate potential areas of cooperation into concrete initiatives in the coming period.

As of the end of September 2026, Switzerland had 244 active investment projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital of approximately $2.5 billion, ranking 20th among the 150 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Around 89 per cent of this investment was directed towards manufacturing and processing, while Swiss capital was also expanding into wholesale and retail trade and real estate across 17 key cities and provinces. Several Swiss multinational corporations, including Nestlé, Roche, and MSC, have established successful operations in Vietnam.

Switzerland approves joint declaration with Vietnam Switzerland approves joint declaration with Vietnam

On June 12, the Swiss Federal Council approved the adoption of a joint declaration setting out the foundations of a comprehensive partnership between Switzerland and Vietnam, with a view to strengthening bilateral relations.
Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has chaired a business dialogue in Zurich to promote Vietnam's investment opportunities in finance and high technology.
Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Swiss group Jakob Rope Systems is expanding its production site in Vietnam to create additional production and storage capacity, improve manufacturing efficiency, and lay the foundation for continued growth.

By Minh Vu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ministry of Finance (MoF) Switzerland - Vietnam

Related Contents

Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Switzerland's Jakob Rope Systems expands manufacturing in Vietnam

Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Vietnam invites Swiss investors to join international financial centre

Switzerland approves joint declaration with Vietnam

Switzerland approves joint declaration with Vietnam

Vietnam and Switzerland boost sci-tech cooperation

Vietnam and Switzerland boost sci-tech cooperation

Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

Vietnam-Switzerland ties gain momentum

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

Vietnam and Switzerland conclude SwissTrade

French business delegation meets MoF to discuss investment cooperation

French business delegation meets MoF to discuss investment cooperation

Vietnam and Luxembourg sign MoU to strengthen financial cooperation

Vietnam and Luxembourg sign MoU to strengthen financial cooperation

Tax authorities deactivate TINs of nearly 180,000 businesses

Tax authorities deactivate TINs of nearly 180,000 businesses

FTSE upgrade paves way for stronger stock market development

FTSE upgrade paves way for stronger stock market development

JBIC considers new financing options for Vietnam’s energy projects

JBIC considers new financing options for Vietnam’s energy projects

Vietnam seeks greater Canadian investment in green finance, infrastructure

Vietnam seeks greater Canadian investment in green finance, infrastructure

Latest News ⁄ Money

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Switzerland to deepen financial cooperation

Vietnam and Switzerland to deepen financial cooperation

CJ Logistics acquires Dong Nai logistics facility from Daiwa House

CJ Logistics acquires Dong Nai logistics facility from Daiwa House

SABECO, VFF expand Ambassadors of National Progress Award

SABECO, VFF expand Ambassadors of National Progress Award

Fresh graduates fall short on soft skills, employers say

Fresh graduates fall short on soft skills, employers say

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020