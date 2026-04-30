Goertek Vina pours over VND500 billion into Bac Ninh

Goertek Vina pours an additional VND527 billion, expands camera production in Bac Ninh

According to the report proposing the renewal of the environmental permit sent to Bac Ninh People’s Committee in mid-April, Goertek Vina, a Chinese manufacturing group and supplier to Apple, is expanding its "factory for manufacturing electronic equipment, network devices and multimedia audio products" project in the province. The reason for the adjustment is to meet market demand and customer orders.

Accordingly, the company is increasing its investment capital by VND527.14 billion ($21.85 million), raising the total investment of the venture to $539.2 million. In addition, the undertaking expands by nearly 19,000 square metre of land and increases camera production capacity by an additional 20 million products per year.

After adjustments, the production capacity of the main product group in the project increased by 0.67 per cent, from 2.99 billion products per year to 3.01 billion products per year.

The project's product group includes electronic products, plastic resin and metal products; products and accessories made from plastic film, foam, and fabric, and machinery and equipment manufactured and assembled at the facility.

A notable change is that Goertek Vina added wireless transceivers and headphone charging bases to its headphone and headphone charging case production targets, increasing production by 168,000 units per year.

In addition, camera production capacity increased by 20 million units per year. The number of camera production lines increased by 13 lines to 21.

After adding 20 million cameras per year, Goertek Vina's camera production capacity could reach 32.5 million units per year. The document does not specify the timeframe for implementing these changes.

Besides cameras and headphone accessories, the document also mentions a group of unmanned aerial vehicles with an annual scale of 60,000 products, as stated in the 18th investment certificate.

Of which, the existing production capacity and the proposed licence this time is 45,000 products per year, with the remaining 15,000 products per year recorded as part of the planned production investment.

According to the revised content, the project will see an increase from eight to nine locations. The total land use area of ​​the venture increases by nearly 19,000 sq.m to 452,891 sq.m. The additional area is concentrated in Zone B, where factory B1 was added at lot L-7, bringing the total number of factories in this zone to 4.

Regarding environmental infrastructure, the project adds a separate wastewater collection and drainage system from the rainwater drainage system, and includes septic tanks, grease traps, and a domestic wastewater treatment system with a capacity of 200 cu.m per day.

In addition, Goertek Vina adds 130 on-site treatment devices installed synchronously across 13 U08 camera production lines, and also adds one industrial waste storage facility and one hazardous waste storage facility at Lot L-7.

By the end of 2025, the group invested approximately $1.3 billion in Vietnam through four legal entities. With this adjustment, the initiative continues to demonstrate the expansion trend of major electronics suppliers in Bac Ninh, especially in the camera and consumer electronics product groups.

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