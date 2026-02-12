Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aon Survey Shows Cyber Threats Top Japan Concerns

February 12, 2026 | 13:58
(0) user say
The professional services firm's research found cybersecurity and supply chain vulnerabilities increasingly dominating risk assessments amongst Japanese business leaders.
TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has released the Japan findings of its 2025 Global Risk Management Survey. The survey reveals that Japanese businesses are navigating a complex landscape marked by persistent cyber threats, supply chain disruptions and weather/natural disasters. The survey, which gathered insights from nearly 3,000 risk managers, C-suite leaders and executives across 63 countries, highlights the unique risks Japan businesses are facing amid global disruption.

Japan's Top Risks:

"Cyber Attacks/Data Breach" remains the top risk for Japanese businesses, consistent with global trends. "Supply chain or distribution failure" ranks second, as extreme weather events and mounting geopolitical volatility including shifting trade policies force companies to reassess their supply chains. In addition, "Product Liability/Recall" and "Exchange Rate Fluctuation" pose significant risks, reflecting the country's manufacturing strength and exposure to global market volatility. Notably, 63.6 percent of Japanese respondents reported losses due to product liability or recall issues and 47.6 percent cited losses from exchange rate fluctuations.

Tatsuya Yamamoto, CEO of Japan at Aon, said, "Japanese organisations are operating in an environment of unprecedented complexity. Cyber, weather and geopolitical risks continue to be acute challenges for Japan businesses, underscoring the need for robust risk management frameworks and agile strategies. As market trends shift and competition intensifies, vigilance and adaptability will be key. The interconnectedness of risks – where a cyber attack can disrupt supply chains or geopolitical volatility can trigger regulatory changes – demands a holistic, proactive approach to resilience."

2025 Top 10 Business Risks in Japan
  1. Cyber Attacks/Data Breach
  2. Supply Chain or Distribution Failure
  3. Weather/Natural Disasters
  4. Geopolitical Volatility
  5. Business Interruption
  6. Economic Slowdown/Slow Recovery
  7. Exchange Rate Fluctuation
  8. Commodity Price Risk/Scarcity of Materials
  9. Product Liability/Recall
  10. Failure to Attract or Retain Top Talent
Risk Management: Formalisation and Focus on Insurable Risks

Japanese organisations demonstrate a strong commitment to risk management, with 74.7 percent having a formal risk management and insurance department, compared to 68.4 percent globally. Additionally, 75.3 percent measure the total cost of insurable risk and 83.3 percent report that these costs are increasing. While risk awareness is rising, most organisations have yet to quantify their exposures or leverage advanced analytics.

Japanese Businesses Risk Management Assessments for Top Three Risks

For "Cyber Attacks/Data Breaches":
  1. 27.2 percent have assessed the risk
  2. 12.6 percent have developed continuity plans
  3. 22.3 Percent have risk management plans
For "Supply Chain or Distribution Failure":
  1. 25 percent have assessed the risk
  2. 20 percent have developed continuity plans
  3. 26.7 Percent have risk management plans
For "Weather/Natural Disasters":
  1. 24.1 percent have assessed the risk
  2. 22.4 percent have developed continuity plans
  3. 13.8 percent have risk management plans
Future Risks: Rapidly Changing Market Trends and Geopolitical Volatility

Looking ahead, Japanese organisations expect "Weather/Natural Disasters" and "Geopolitical Volatility" to remain critical risks, alongside "Rapidly Changing Market Trends," which is more prominent in Japan than globally. This highlights the country's exposure to climate events and evolving consumer preferences.

Japan's Top Five Future Business Risks by 2028:
  1. Cyber Attacks/Data Breach
  2. Weather/Natural Disasters
  3. Geopolitical Volatility
  4. Rapidly Changing Market Trends
  5. Increasing Competition
Shinichi Kandatsu, head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Japan at Aon, said, "Cyber and weather-related risks continue to lead the rankings as top concerns for Japanese businesses today and in the future, with geopolitical volatility also ranking among the top five risks across both periods. This trend reflects the growing instability across the region, with implications for supply chains, regulatory environments and financial performance. In today's fast-moving market, leveraging advanced data analytics is essential for businesses to anticipate emerging risks, optimise risk capital and build resilience. The findings from Aon's Global Risk Management Survey provide Japanese businesses with actionable information to benchmark their risk strategies and identify areas for improvement."

To access the full report and explore how Aon is helping clients navigate today's disruption dynamic, visit Global Risk Management Survey Japan

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Aon plc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aon cyber threats japan

Related Contents

Aon Appoints Karl Hamann Philippines CEO

Aon Appoints Karl Hamann Philippines CEO

Japanese business outlook in Vietnam turns more optimistic

Japanese business outlook in Vietnam turns more optimistic

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Japanese legislator confident in CPV's role in advancing Vietnam’s growth

Japanese legislator confident in CPV's role in advancing Vietnam’s growth

Aon Names Neelay Patel Malaysia CEO

Aon Names Neelay Patel Malaysia CEO

Aon Launches Resilience Quotient Assessment Tool

Aon Launches Resilience Quotient Assessment Tool

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

HGC Names Cliff Tam International CCO

HGC Names Cliff Tam International CCO

Inaugural AI in Education Forum Concludes

Inaugural AI in Education Forum Concludes

AD-Linkage Completes Second Alibaba AI Bootcamp

AD-Linkage Completes Second Alibaba AI Bootcamp

FEV Study Shows Range Extender Truck Savings

FEV Study Shows Range Extender Truck Savings

ATPI Expands Taiwan Travel Management Services

ATPI Expands Taiwan Travel Management Services

Survey Shows Strong Demand for Sustainable Seafood

Survey Shows Strong Demand for Sustainable Seafood

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

Scottish Tartan Illuminates Brisbane Landmarks

Samurai Paint Completes Asia's Largest Spray Challenge

Samurai Paint Completes Asia's Largest Spray Challenge

ADB Grants GCash $30M for MSME Lending

ADB Grants GCash $30M for MSME Lending

HGC Names Cliff Tam International CCO

HGC Names Cliff Tam International CCO

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020