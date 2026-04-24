Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japanese food giant chooses Vietnam for ready-mix flour production

April 24, 2026 | 16:37
(0) user say
Showa Sangyo – the Japanese company credited with inventing the world’s first tempura flour – has launched a $21 million factory in Ho Chi Minh City, positioning Vietnam as a core market for expansion across ASEAN.

On April 22, Showa Sangyo International Vietnam Co., Ltd. announced the establishment of its plant at Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

The facility began operations at the end of the first quarter of 2026, covering more than 1.3 hectares with a total initial investment of about $21 million.

The Vietnam facility is positioned as a key production hub for premixed flour in ASEAN, serving not only the domestic market but targeting expansion into neighbouring countries.

Japanese food giant chooses Vietnam as hub for ready-mix flour production
Maruyama Shinji, chairman and general director of Showa Sangyo International Vietnam giving remarks at the ceremony. Photo: Showa Sangyo

Maruyama Shinji, chairman and general director of Showa Sangyo International Vietnam, said the company chose Vietnam for its young population, rapidly growing middle class, diverse cuisine and vibrant food market, where quality demands are increasingly high.

“Vietnam is also identified as one of the company’s strategic key markets in ASEAN,” he said.

Since launching the world’s first tempura flour product in 1960, Showa Sangyo has developed grain processing technologies for more than 60 years.

At its Vietnam plant, the company will leverage this strength to produce premixed flours for fried foods such as tempura and karaage, thereby delivering higher value-added solutions to the food and beverages sector and food processing industry.

In the future, the company plans to expand into the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment with packaged product lines tailored specifically for Vietnamese consumers.

The firm targets output of about 1,000 tonnes of tempura flour in its first year, along with several thousand tonnes of other product lines.

Alongside production, it also emphasises sustainable development, focusing on food safety, environmental protection and local workforce development.

According to the National Statistics Office, in the first quarter of 2026, Japan invested approximately $191.3 million in new projects in Vietnam, accounting for 1.9 per cent of newly registered foreign direct investment and ranking among the top five countries and territories in terms of new investment.

As of the latest quarter, Japan also ranked among the top three in terms of active foreign-invested projects in Vietnam, behind South Korea and Singapore, with 5,760 valid projects and total registered capital exceeding $79 billion.

Meanwhile, the Japan External Trade Organization reported that exports of agricultural, forestry, fishery and food products from Japan to Vietnam rose from about $200 million in 2013 to about $570 million in 2024.

The number of Japanese restaurants in Vietnam also grew from around 680 in 2015 to approximately 2,500 in 2022. This helps explain why an increasing number of Japanese companies are setting up factories in Vietnam.

Japanese giant ENEOS Corporation registers to buy 13 million shares of Petrolimex Japanese giant ENEOS Corporation registers to buy 13 million shares of Petrolimex

Japanese giant ENEOS Corporation registered to buy 13 million shares of Petrolimex.
Japanese giant ENEOS Corporation continues to buy stakes of PLX Japanese giant ENEOS Corporation continues to buy stakes of PLX

ENEOS Corporation has just registered to buy 25 million shares of Viet Nam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex, PLX). The deal is conducted through order matching on the stock exchange between May 14 and June 22.
Japanese groups eye lucrative arenas Japanese groups eye lucrative arenas

Japanese companies and investors are accelerating their growth in the Vietnamese market despite the global economic uncertainty.

By Anh Duc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Japanese food Readymix flour production Showa Sangyo ASEAN market Vietnam hub Tempura flour Premixed flour

Related Contents

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Japanese take on consistent approaches

Japanese take on consistent approaches

Japanese players take domestic demand into account

Japanese players take domestic demand into account

Japanese bold on ventures in real estate

Japanese bold on ventures in real estate

Japanese investors catch the eye in real estate sector

Japanese investors catch the eye in real estate sector

Japan and Vietnam assert to advance project conditions

Japan and Vietnam assert to advance project conditions

Agricultural exports ripe for expansion to ASEAN

Agricultural exports ripe for expansion to ASEAN

Japanese burger chain Shogun Burger opens its first outlet in Vietnam

Japanese burger chain Shogun Burger opens its first outlet in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Investing

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

Hyosung targets high-voltage equipment investment in Vietnam

Hyosung targets high-voltage equipment investment in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Military History Museum holds lacquer painting exhibition marking national milestones

Vietnam Military History Museum holds lacquer painting exhibition marking national milestones

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

$2.3 billion Quynh Lap LNG plant to kick off in May

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

IOM and partners launch new SMEs guidance for construction and materials industry in Vietnam

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam to host CANSO Asia-Pacific Conference

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020