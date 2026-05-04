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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XCMG ranks top three globally in construction equipment sales

May 04, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The Chinese machinery manufacturer secured third position in KHL Group's annual ranking of worldwide heavy equipment producers.

XUZHOU, China, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) announced that it has once again ranked third globally among construction equipment manufacturers based on sales revenue in the Yellow Table 2026, published by International Construction, a magazine under global construction media group KHL Group, with equipment sales reaching approximately USD 14.2 billion and a market share of 5.8%. As the highest-ranking Chinese company on the list, XCMG remains the only manufacturer from China in the global top five.

"XCMG's sustained ranking among the world's top three construction equipment manufacturers is a testament to our robust global footprint and long-term strategy," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "Our strong performance in 2025 marks a new chapter as we are now poised to deepen international collaboration, accelerate the shift toward green and intelligent machinery, and deliver enduring value to our partners and the global industry."

Backed by its latest annual report, released on April 28, XCMG reported solid growth in 2025, with operating revenue reaching RMB 100.823 billion (up 8.37% YoY), and maintained growth momentum into the first quarter of 2026. During the first three months of 2026, XCMG recorded RMB 29.791 billion in revenue, representing a 9.26% year-over-year increase.

International operations continue to be a primary growth engine for XCMG. In 2025, overseas revenue surged 16.58% year over year to RMB 48.599 billion, accounting for nearly half (48.20%) of the company's total revenue, a 3.39 percentage point increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, domestic revenue remained steady at RMB 52.224 billion, representing a modest 1.70% increase.

In 2025, XCMG reported a Parent Company Net Profit of RMB 6.572 billion (+8.96% YoY), while Adjusted Parent Company Net Profit reached RMB 6.550 billion, representing a robust 13.68% year-over-year increase. For the first quarter of 2026, profitability remained stable, with net profit and adjusted net profit reaching RMB 2.056 billion and RMB 2.024 billion, respectively.

XCMG also reported operating cash flow of RMB 14.142 billion in 2025, up 148.42% year over year. In the first quarter of 2026, operating cash flow reached RMB 2.152 billion, up 153.12% year over year. The company reported a gross margin of 22.61%, up 0.04 percentage points, and a return on equity of 11.00%, up 0.63 percentage points.

In 2025, XCMG maintained steady growth across its primary product categories. The company's focus on sustainable innovation drove new-energy revenue to RMB 13.30 billion (a 23.6% YoY increase). Meanwhile, traditional segments continued to provide a solid foundation, with earthmoving machinery generating RMB 30.131 billion, hoisting equipment contributing RMB 20.983 billion. Emerging segments continued to expand steadily, with the mining machinery division reporting RMB 9.377 billion in revenue.

XCMG is committed to expanding its global footprint by advancing green, intelligent equipment and strengthening a manufacturing ecosystem driven by digital transformation and industrial IoT. By continuously refining its product portfolio and service reach, the company ensures world-class support for its customers and partners worldwide.

By PR Newswire

XCMG Machinery

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TagTag:
XCMG Construction equipment sales Machinery manufacturer

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