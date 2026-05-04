IMDA and Tencent launch Beyond the Screen initiative

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Tencent today jointly launched "Beyond the Screen: Healthy Digital Play", a new digital wellbeing campaign that encourages healthy digital habits by bringing families into the conversation and strengthening real-world connection through healthy gameplay.

The campaign encourages families to bridge the gap between play and purpose through gaming. It showcases how digital play can foster deeper understanding, facilitate balanced routines, and build stronger connections at home.

"Digital spaces are already a natural part of how young people learn, play, and connect today," said Mr Murphy Zhao, Country Manager of Tencent Singapore and Head of Tech Group, Tencent Games. "As a company with deep expertise across digital entertainment and communications, we want to play a constructive role by helping families build meaningful digital habits that extend beyond the screen."

Advancing Family Digital Wellness In Partnership with IMDA

As part of the launch, IMDA and Tencent also signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration on initiatives in digital wellbeing. The agreement was signed by Ms Joanna Lam, Cluster Director for Digital Readiness, IMDA, and Mr Murphy Zhao, Country Manager of Tencent Singapore and Head of Tech Group, Tencent Games. The collaboration builds on Tencent's ongoing cooperation with IMDA, in support of the national Digital for Life (DfL) movement, focusing on promoting online safety and healthy digital habits among youths, parents, and families.

Tencent will co-develop educational content with IMDA, as well as organise four community outreach activities, reaching out to an estimated 4,000 participants. The company will also commit S$ 25,000, which totals to S$ 50,000 with the government's dollar-to-dollar matching, to the DfL Fund. The DfL Fund provides support for projects and activities promoting digital inclusion, digital literacy and digital wellness.

"Ensuring digital wellness is increasingly important, particularly for our children who are digital natives," said Ms Joanna Lam, Cluster Director for Digital Readiness, IMDA. "Tencent has been a DfL partner since 2022, and I thank them for their continued commitment to the DfL cause. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Tencent to empower parents and youths with practical guidance to build healthy digital habits and navigate the digital world safely together."

Leading the Conversation on Healthy Digital Play

The inaugural Singapore launch event was officiated by Ms Jasmin Lau, Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and also hosted social service organisations from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines. At the event, families participated in gamified quiz experiences and took home educational materials designed to transform gaming into healthier routines at home.

The programme also featured a parenting talk that shared practical guidance on utilising games as a bridge for conversation at home. The session highlighted how, when guided by constructive routines, gaming can support the development of soft skills such as communication, teamwork, strategic thinking, and persistence.

During the event's expert insights session, Mr Narasimman S/O Tivasiha Mani, psychotherapist and co-founder of local youth charity Impart, said, "Healthy gaming is not built through one-off rules. It grows through rapport, shared understanding, and everyday conversations. Through a collaborative process between educators, families, and the wider community, it becomes easier to set shared expectations and support balanced habits that carry beyond the screen."

Building a Scalable Digital Wellbeing Framework for Southeast Asia

While digital habits may look different across the region, the underlying need is the same — helping families build healthier, more confident relationships with the digital world.

"Beyond the Screen" is part of Tencent's broader commitment to fostering intentional digital play, equipping youths, parents, and educators with practical resources to build balanced routines, encourage respectful interactions, and strengthen open communication at home.

Insights from the Singapore launch will inform the rollout of the campaign across Southeast Asia in 2026, with local adaptations to meet the needs of diverse communities in the region.